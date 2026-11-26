Adhering to arm’s length principle key for UAE Free Zone tax benefits
Free Zone businesses that want the 0 per cent Corporate Tax rate must treat transfer pricing (TP) as a core compliance obligation. Under Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022, following the arm’s length principle is a precondition of Qualifying Free Zone Person (QFZP) status, and failures can have significant consequences.
Article 18 of the Corporate Tax Law requires a QFZP to comply with Article 34 (arm’s length principle) and Article 55 (TP documentation). Transactions with Related Parties, as defined in Article 35, must be priced using one of five OECD-recognised methods, or an alternative method where appropriately justified. This requirement covers dealings with mainland affiliates, foreign group entities and the QFZP’s own permanent establishments. Payments to Connected Persons under Article 36 must likewise reflect market value.
QFZPs should maintain robust, contemporaneous documentation, because the burden of demonstrating arm’s length outcomes rests with the taxpayer. Related party transactions and payments to Connected Persons must also be reported in the TP disclosure form filed with the Corporate Tax return. Ministerial Decision No. 97 of 2023 requires a Master File and Local File where a taxpayer’s revenue is Dh200 million or more, or where it belongs to a multinational group with consolidated revenue of at least Dh3.15 billion.
We expect the Federal Tax Authority to focus on transactions between 0 per cent Free Zone entities and 9 per cent mainland affiliates, where pricing outcomes directly affect the UAE tax base. Beyond TP adjustments, non-compliance may cost an entity its QFZP status for the relevant tax period and the four subsequent periods.
Free Zone groups should consider:
Mapping intra-group transactions and value chains
Refreshing benchmarking analyses
Formalising intercompany agreements
Reconciling TP positions with audited financial statements
Acting proactively now will help preserve the 0 per cent rate and reduce exposure in the event of a Federal Tax Authority review.
‑ This article has been authored by Rakesh Ramachandran, Partner – Transfer Pricing at UHY James