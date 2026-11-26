QFZPs should maintain robust, contemporaneous documentation, because the burden of demonstrating arm’s length outcomes rests with the taxpayer. Related party transactions and payments to Connected Persons must also be reported in the TP disclosure form filed with the Corporate Tax return. Ministerial Decision No. 97 of 2023 requires a Master File and Local File where a taxpayer’s revenue is Dh200 million or more, or where it belongs to a multinational group with consolidated revenue of at least Dh3.15 billion.