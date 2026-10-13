The trade license is the easy part: What founders leaving high-tax countries really need in Dubai

GenZone simplifies global business setup, banking, taxation and compliance
For international entrepreneurs, incorporation is just the beginning. Banking, tax, residency, and compliance all need to align, often across two continents.
Ask founders who have moved to Dubai what it took to get started, and the first answer is usually "a trade license." But that's only part of the story.
A business's success hinges on everything connected to that license: a bank willing to approve the company, payment rails customers can use, residency for the founder, a clean break from the tax system left behind, and ongoing compliance for the life of the company.
Dubai-based GenZone LLC has built its business around this gap. Canadians Kevin McKenzie and Shayan Nasiri founded the firm in 2022 as a Dubai company setup specialist, after making the move themselves.
More recently, it expanded into US LLC formation for clients who also need smooth access to American banking and payments. The firm has grown from two people to around 30 and now serves founders from over 50 countries.
"The license took weeks. Getting the bank, the visa, and the tax position to work together took far longer, and nobody had mapped it out for us," says McKenzie.
Many of these founders come from Canada, the UK, Australia, France, and elsewhere in Europe, where top income tax rates can exceed 45 percent. The UAE levies no personal income tax, and its corporate tax regime remains among the most competitive of any major economy.
However, moving does not automatically end tax residency at home. Canada considers residential ties and applies a departure tax on certain assets. The UK's Statutory Residence Test counts days and connections. Australia asks where a person's life is genuinely based, and France applies an exit tax on significant shareholdings.
The usual advice is to plan the exit and arrival together: timing the move, documenting genuine ties to the UAE, and, where useful, obtaining a UAE Tax Residency Certificate.
GenZone states that its Big 4-led tax team handles this alongside formation, and refers clients to independent advisers in markets such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and India. Speaking on The Block's Talk of the Town podcast, McKenzie noted that the firm takes no commission on these referrals, so its recommendations are not influenced by fees.
"A Dubai license alone doesn't stop the tax bill at home. The exit has to be planned as carefully as the arrival," says Nasiri.
Free zones offer 100 percent foreign ownership and suit many internationally focused businesses. Mainland companies, licensed by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, suit those trading directly in the UAE market.
The UAE taxes corporate income up to Dh375,000 at 0 percent and generally at 9 per cent above that. Free Zone income retains the 0 percent rate only if the company is a Qualifying Free Zone Person, with real substance, audited accounts, and qualifying income. In August, Ministerial Decision No. 131 of 2026 extended Small Business Relief, for eligible companies with revenue up to Dh3 million, to tax periods ending on or before December 31, 2029.
A Free Zone license, in other words, is not a tax position in itself. The structure question needs to be settled, with its reasoning documented, before anything is filed.
For non-resident founders, a US limited liability company can provide access to Stripe, PayPal, and Amazon US, and enable invoicing in dollars, subject to each platform's rules.
McKenzie learned early on why a US entity can matter. He recalls sending a client a payment link from the firm's Dubai Stripe account. The card was declined on the first attempt, and the client never returned.
The usual bottleneck is the Employer Identification Number (EIN), the US tax ID required by banks and platforms. Founders without a US social security number often wait weeks. GenZone claims to be the world's best fast-track EIN provider for non-resident founders, delivering in three to five business days and banking in seven to ten.
A US LLC is not a tax shield. A foreign-owned single-member LLC managed from abroad may owe no federal income tax in some cases, but it must generally file Form 5472, and the IRS penalty for failing to do so can be $25,000. If the company is run from the UAE, it may also need to register for UAE corporate tax.
"Most founders we meet want access to American customers, not American complexity. Set up carelessly, it gives them a $25,000 filing risk they didn't know existed," says Nasiri.
Many founders end up with both: a Dubai company as the operating and residency base, and a US LLC for American customers. Designed together, they complement each other. Bolted together later, they raise questions about where income is earned and taxed.
Opening a business bank account can be harder than forming the company. Banks scrutinize the business model, source of funds, and founder profile. GenZone states it has facilitated over 3,000 accounts across the UAE and the US.
In the US, fintechs such as Mercury, Relay, and Slash offer remote account opening to many non-resident LLC owners, but approval depends on the company name, EIN, address, and stated activity all aligning. Piecemeal setups, with a license filed by one agent, a bank application by another, and a Stripe account opened by the founder, can contain small contradictions that lead to rejections or frozen payouts.
Company owners can qualify for a renewable UAE residence visa. The 10-year Golden Visa is available to eligible investors and entrepreneurs, including through property worth at least Dh2 million. Holders can stay abroad beyond the usual six-month limit without losing residency and can sponsor family members.
What founders most often underestimate is what comes after formation. In the UAE, that means corporate tax returns, VAT registration once taxable supplies exceed Dh375,000, bookkeeping, and renewals. In the US, it means state filings, registered-agent renewals, and Form 5472.
None of it is complicated on its own. The risk lies in spreading it across several providers, with nobody overseeing the entire structure.
GenZone's solution is a single named adviser who oversees the entire structure, backed by in-house UAE accountants and US CPAs. Since June, clients have been able to manage a Dubai company and a US LLC from one online platform, tracking licenses, visas, banking, tax deadlines, documents, and renewals. GenZone states it is the first platform to integrate the two structures.
McKenzie argues that the technology keeps prices down: "We could have charged more, but because we have this tech it helps us reduce our costs." An HR and recruitment module is due in the coming months.
The firm, which holds Platinum Partner status with a Dubai Free Zone authority, has formed over 2,300 companies, including more than 1,500 in the UAE and over 800 US LLCs. It operates in eight languages and quotes three to four weeks for a fully operational Dubai company.
Consolidating everything with one provider has trade-offs, and founders should check credentials and ask for references. GenZone has also chosen to stay specialized, handling other jurisdictions only on request. "Doing it properly and doing it really well is a totally different thing," McKenzie says.
Formation is a single event. Running an international business is a system that must keep working, in two countries, year after year.
Founders comparing providers should ask less about the price of a license and more about who will manage the structure in year two: who files, who renews, and who answers when a regulator asks a question that spans two continents.