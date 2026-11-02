Corporate Leader to Cultural Visionary: How Zaina Kourki is shaping the UAE's creative economy

Emerging technologies reshape art and entrepreneurship in the UAE's creative sector
What inspired your transition from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship, and how has your multicultural experience shaped Zein Zone’s vision?
Born and raised in Syria, I always dreamed of becoming a cultural ambassador. Having called the UAE home, travelled to over 40 countries and worked across the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, I have learned that culture shapes how people communicate, collaborate and build trust. I launched Zein Zone in 2020, as a personal blog exploring travel, belonging and human connection. It evolved into a creative consultancy connecting strategic communications, cultural partnerships and engagement experiences.
How is cultural intelligence becoming a strategic business advantage, and what opportunities does this create within the UAE’s growing creative economy?
Cultural intelligence is increasingly a business capability rather than simply a matter of awareness or sensitivity. Organisations operating across diverse markets need to understand the values, identities and expectations influencing their stakeholders. The UAE presents an environment for this approach. Its multicultural population and expanding creative economy create opportunities for businesses, artists and cultural institutions to collaborate across sectors. When organisations connect commercial objectives with cultural relevance, they can build stronger trust, greater participation and more sustainable relationships.
How are emerging technologies and innovative financing models transforming the commercial potential of art, culture and creative entrepreneurship in the region?
Technology is creating opportunities to rethink how artistic value is recognised, financed and scaled. For example, our collaboration with GAIA Culture illustrates this shift. The cultural-technology platform entered the UAE in 2026 with a financing model that tokenises artists’ brand equity, potentially allowing creative capital to become an investable asset. Zein Zone supported its communications and market outreach strategy, connecting technological innovation with regional cultural understanding and authentic artist engagement.
What challenges have shaped your journey as a female entrepreneur, and what advice would you offer women aspiring to build purpose-driven, globally relevant businesses?
Moving from corporate leadership into entrepreneurship required me to rethink familiar structures, embrace uncertainty and develop capabilities beyond communications, including business development, operations and ecosystem building.
One important lesson has been learning to establish my own entrepreneurial voice after spending years shaping the narratives of others. Global relevance does not require abandoning cultural identity; understanding and embracing it can become a powerful differentiator. Build meaningful partnerships, remain adaptable and measure success not only through commercial growth, but through the lasting value and connections your work creates.