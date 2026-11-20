More than 50 speakers will share insights on starting, growing and scaling UAE businesses
Ever wondered what it takes to turn a promising business idea into a successful brand? Or how entrepreneurs manage to grow their businesses beyond the UAE? Some of the region’s most successful founders will be sharing their experiences, lessons and practical advice when PlanX 2026, The Founder Growth Conference, comes to Grand Hyatt Dubai on November 25 and 26.
The two-day event brings together more than 50 speakers, including some familiar names behind businesses that have become part of everyday life in the UAE. Among them are Fadi Ghandour, founder of Aramex and Wamda; Noor Sweid, founder of Global Ventures; Donna Benton, the entrepreneur behind The Entertainer; and Simon Squibb, founder of HelpBnk, who has built an online following of 27 million.
Whether you're thinking of launching your own venture, running a small business or looking to take an established brand to the next level, the conference promises plenty of useful insights.
Ghandour will draw on four decades of experience building businesses in the Middle East to discuss resilience, while Sweid will explore what helps start-ups grow into major companies. Benton will join a discussion on taking homegrown UAE brands to international markets, and Squibb will share the content strategy behind his enormous digital following.
The programme covers everything from sales and marketing to artificial intelligence, raising capital and expanding across borders. The first day focuses on getting a business off the ground and gaining customers, while the second looks at building and scaling successful ventures.
There will also be opportunities to get involved rather than simply listen. Visitors can ask speakers questions during the Speakers Unplugged sessions, meet fellow entrepreneurs through speed networking and put their business ideas to the test at the HelpBnk Pitch Clinic. Hands-on workshops and an exhibition featuring companies specialising in fintech, AI, recruitment and business services round out the experience.
For anyone with a business idea waiting to take shape, the PlanX Pitch Competition Giveaway offers an added incentive, with participants competing for a complete business set-up package provided by event partners.
The conference has partnered with more than 40 business communities, including Dubai Founders HQ, Dubai Business Women Council, MENA Women Business Club, Women Who Thrive, Women in Tech and Financially Savii Women, bringing together a wide network of entrepreneurs and professionals.
“The UAE has made it easy to start a business. Growing one is harder, and that's where founders need real help,” says Frankie Ngo, founder and organiser of PlanX. “Founders should leave with people, knowledge and a next step they can act on the following week.”
And who knows? The next big UAE success story might just begin with a conversation at PlanX.
When: November 25–26, 2026
Where: Grand Hyatt Dubai
Tickets: Planxconf.com