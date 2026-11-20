The two-day event brings together more than 50 speakers, including some familiar names behind businesses that have become part of everyday life in the UAE. Among them are Fadi Ghandour, founder of Aramex and Wamda; Noor Sweid, founder of Global Ventures; Donna Benton, the entrepreneur behind The Entertainer; and Simon Squibb, founder of HelpBnk, who has built an online following of 27 million.