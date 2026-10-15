Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone launches The Hub, a pioneering AI digital platform and private business ecosystem for its license holders

Dubai South Business Hub unveils an AI platform to connect founders and build new networks
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone has launched a pioneering digital AI platform in partnership with Verchool Platforms (Dubai, Silicon Valley), as a private business ecosystem built exclusively for its community of license holders, known as The Hub. Verchool gives founders and decision-makers one connected space to connect with other businesses, join business conversations, gather intelligence through live spatial-web AI-enabled sessions, and find relevant connections through AI-powered matchmaking for economic outcomes.
Setting up a company has traditionally been treated as a licensing exercise: a license is issued, and the founder then looks for customers, partners and knowledge on their own. With Verchool, Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone extends its digital-first model beyond company formation, placing a business network inside the same ecosystem in which founders register, license and operate their companies.
Verchool is designed around a simple idea: a business is built on the right trusted connections, knowledge and opportunities as much as on the right license.
Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone license holders, automatically access The Hub, powered by Verchool. Inside the platform, members can:
· Create a company profile and member profile that automatically spotlights their business to the wider community in an always-on Portal.
· Discover with speed other founders and businesses within The Hub.
· Receive relevant connection suggestions through AI-powered matchmaking.
· Join live sessions in a 3D spatial-web environment to meet decision-makers and learn from global experts and free zone partners.
· Explore the marketplace to find and offer products, services and opportunities.
· Share their expertise to increase company visibility and start collaborations through member-to-member connections.
· Access additional virtual office, academy, conference, podcast and library features
The more complete a member’s profile with real-time frequent inputs using Agentic AI technology, the easier it becomes for the platform to surface relevant businesses and connections, all in a private space.
1. The founder logs in to The Hub, powered by Verchool using their Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone account.
2. The founder completes their company and member profile.
3. The AI matchmaking suggests relevant businesses and members based on the profile.
4. The founder connects with other members, joins live sessions and conversations, and explores the marketplace and virtual offices for private virtual boardroom meetings.
5. As the founder shares expertise and updates their profile, their company becomes easier for the community to discover with more intelligent matchmaking.
Saif Al-Ali , Director- Licensing and Free Zone Management, Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone, said: “A license opens the door to doing business in Dubai, but growing a company depends on the people around it. With Verchool, we are extending our digital ecosystem beyond company formation, giving our license holders The Hub, a private space to meet fellow founders, learn from one another and find the connections that move their businesses forward.”
Reg Athwal, Founder & CEO, Verchool Platforms (www.verchool.ai), said: “By combining Verchool’s sovereign technology, digital ecosystem and community infrastructure, intelligent matchmaking and live spatial-web business engagement, with Dubai South Business Hub’s growing enterprise network, we are creating The Hub, a stronger ecosystem for connections, collaborations and commercial growth in the UAE.”
The Hub, a digital ecosystem platform, powered by Verchool, is open to all Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone license holders from 1 October 2026. T&C’s apply. Members can sign up at https://hub.dubaisouthbh.com. Further information is available at dubaisouthbh.com