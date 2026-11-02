Meydan Free Zone: Empowering global entrepreneurs with digital accessibility

Meydan Free Zone is changing who gets to start a business in Dubai, and how far that business can go. The entrepreneur used to be someone with capital, connections and time to queue. Today it’s the consultant leaving corporate life, the mother building a brand after bedtime, or the founder in Lagos or Bangalore who has never visited Dubai. Meydan Free Zone is fully digital and open around the clock, so a company can be set up at midnight from anywhere in the world. Most of these founders aren’t building local businesses. They’re building for the region and beyond, and Dubai gives them the credibility and connectivity to do it. Our role is to remove the barriers to starting, so ambition is the only requirement left, and to make sure every company is ready for the world from day one.