Founders asked which free zone to choose and what it takes to claim 0% corporate tax rate
UAE-based tax and accounting advisory firm BCL Globiz has reported strong interest from UK businesses exploring opportunities to establish or expand their operations in the UAE, following its participation in Going Global Live 2026, held on 11–12 November 2026 at ExCeL London.
The event brought together businesses exploring international expansion. At its stand, the BCL Globiz team engaged with visitors alongside representatives from several leading UAE free zones, while Co-Founder Nikhil Jain also presented a session on building businesses in the UAE.
With a wide range of free zones to choose from, many visitors sought help understanding how the jurisdictions differ.
“With so many options available, choosing the right free zone can be confusing. We helped visitors understand the differences between the various jurisdictions and explained why the decision should go beyond simply choosing the cheapest licence or focusing on headline tax benefits,” said Punith Jindal, Co-Founder of BCL Globiz.
BCL Globiz noted that many visitors assumed that obtaining a free zone licence automatically qualified a business for the UAE’s 0% corporate tax rate. In practice, the UAE’s corporate tax framework applies a 9% rate to taxable income exceeding AED 375,000. Qualifying Free Zone Persons can benefit from the 0% rate only on qualifying income, and only when specific conditions are met.
These conditions include conducting qualifying activities, maintaining adequate substance in the free zone, complying with transfer pricing requirements and preparing audited financial statements annually. Businesses that fail to meet the relevant conditions may lose their Qualifying Free Zone Person status for the current tax period and the following four tax periods.
“A free zone licence is where you start, not the finish line,” said Nikhil Jain, Co-Founder of BCL Globiz. “The activity has to be on the qualifying list, there has to be real substance, and dealings between related companies must be at arm’s length and properly documented.”
Transfer pricing was another area where visitors sought clarity. Transactions between related parties, including shareholder loans, management fees and intercompany arrangements, must comply with the arm’s length principle and be supported by appropriate documentation. BCL Globiz noted that this is an area where SMEs can underestimate their compliance obligations.
The firm also encouraged UK businesses to conduct a break-even analysis before committing to a move to the UAE. Recurring costs such as licence renewals, visas, office space, accounting and regulatory compliance should be weighed against potential tax savings and wider commercial benefits to determine whether relocation makes financial sense.
The team noted that visitors were asking about what happens after incorporation.
“Many businesses were not only looking for help with incorporation,” said Nikhil Jain. “They wanted to understand the ongoing requirements, from accounting and bookkeeping to VAT, corporate tax and transfer pricing.”
Interest in Dubai also extended beyond business. “There is strong interest not just in establishing businesses in Dubai, but also in relocating, living here and becoming part of the UAE’s wider business ecosystem. Businesses are looking beyond tax advantages and considering the overall environment, ease of doing business and opportunities the UAE offers,” Nikhil Jain added.
BCL Globiz advises UK businesses considering the UAE to begin with the question “Which structure makes the most sense for my business?” rather than “Which free zone is cheapest?”