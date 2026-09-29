BCL Globiz puts business growth in focus with its latest campaign on Sheikh Zayed Road

BCL Globiz targets Dubai’s business corridor with finance-first growth message
Dubai: BCL Globiz Accounting & Consulting L.L.C., a leading accounting and tax consulting firm in the UAE, has unveiled its latest hoardings and digital banners near Emirates Tower Metro Station on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Placed along one of Dubai's main business corridors, the banners put a simple question to the executives, entrepreneurs and commuters who pass by each day, "Your business growth has no limits, so why should your transactions have limits?"
The campaign is aimed at offering support to companies that want to expand and scale in the region. It speaks to a problem many owners know well but struggle to overcome. A growing business signs more contracts, sends more invoices and faces more filing dates. As the company scales, its bookkeeping, reporting and tax filings grow with it, and a slow or shaky finance function can hold up decisions just when speed counts.
BCL Globiz backs its campaign's message with a comprehensive suite of services. It offers accounting, financial reporting and tax compliance packages that give companies a clear structure for managing their finances as they scale. Its team of industry experts also handles VAT, Transfer Pricing and corporate tax, vital areas where UAE rules leave little room for error. These services are offered with great flexibility, as clients can pick the package that suits their size and stage before adding further support as their needs change.
The firm draws on more than 300 professionals, including Chartered Accountants and CPAs. As a premium partner of Zoho Books, and with expertise in QuickBooks and Xero, it combines technology with financial knowledge so that clients receive reports that are accurate and available in real time. With a presence in Dubai, India and other international markets, BCL Globiz also brings a wider view of how companies grow across borders.
Punith Jindal, Partner at BCL Globiz, said, "Ambition is rarely the problem for businesses in Dubai. The pressure comes from everything around it. Business owners often find themselves dealing with changing regulations, tax deadlines, tight cash flow and the need to keep records right as they expand. This is when finance becomes a bottleneck, and the growth begins to slow. That is the reality we wanted to bring to the fore through this campaign. Our accounting, reporting and tax compliance packages are built around what each client needs, so leaders can spend their time on the business and rely on a dependable team for the numbers. Our mission is to make businesses more successful, and this campaign is another way of telling companies that we are ready to support them."
The campaign launch reflects a wider commitment at BCL Globiz. The firm's mission is to make businesses more successful through innovative solutions, thoughtful strategies and steady support, while helping its people and the community grow. Its vision, "Transforming Lives with Wisdom", guides how it works with every client, with integrity, empathy and purpose. BCL Globiz remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting businesses looking to accelerate growth and build their future in Dubai.