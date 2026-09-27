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UAE traffic alert: Accident on Dubai Expo Road causes delays

Dubai Police warn motorists after second accident causes delays on Expo Road

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Motorists advised to follow safety instructions after separate crashes on key routes
Motorists advised to follow safety instructions after separate crashes on key routes

Dubai Police has issued a second traffic alert after an accident was reported on Expo Road in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Motorists travelling through the area have been urged to exercise caution, remain alert and follow safety instructions while passing the affected stretch.

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Earlier accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

Earlier on Sunday, Dubai Police reported an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road before the Ras Al Khor exit, heading towards Abu Dhabi.

The incident caused traffic congestion along the route, with motorists advised to drive carefully and follow safety instructions.

Related Topics:
Dubai Police

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