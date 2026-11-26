Supporting founders from over 70 countries to establish more than 35,000 businesses
The UAE’s rise is one of the defining business stories of our era. In a single generation, it has become a global magnet for ambition - a place where an idea can become an enterprise faster than almost anywhere in the world.
The opportunity here is extraordinary. Turning it into a business that lasts is where the real work begins.
That’s the space Smart Zone has owned since 2010. As the country transformed, the consultancy grew alongside it - enabling the launch of more than 35,000 businesses for founders from over 70 countries, across free zones, mainland, and offshore jurisdictions.
Today it stands among the UAE’s most trusted business set-up partners, recognised with more than 32 industry awards.
What sets Smart Zone apart is a simple conviction: setup is strategy, not paperwork. Anyone can register a company in days. Building one that’s structured to scale, stay compliant, and withstand scrutiny is a different discipline entirely - and it’s the one Smart Zone has spent over 17 years mastering.
“The license is the easy part. What shapes a business are the early decisions - jurisdiction, structure, tax positioning,” says Varoon Sinha, Founder of Smart Zone. “We’ve always treated set-up as strategy, not a formality.”
That discipline matters more than ever. As the market matures, with Corporate Tax now embedded and a phased e-invoicing mandate rolling out through 2027, founders need more than a license. They need a partner who sees the whole picture: corporate structuring, tax and accounting, e-invoicing readiness, banking facilitation, visa and residency, and long-term post-setup support, all under one roof.
“Compliance is no longer a back office task; it’s a strategic asset,” adds Kartik Sangar, Partner & Group CFO at Smart Zone. “Robust, audit-ready financials are what earn banking and investor confidence, and protect a company’s valuation.”
That is the Smart Zone difference. Not a vendor for a single transaction, but a partner for the entire journey - anticipating what a growing business needs before it needs it.
The UAE opened its doors to the world. Smart Zone makes sure the founders who walk through them don’t just launch, but last.
Book a call with our advisors today!