Frizzy hair in UAE humidity? Here's how to manage it today and every day

Humidity-proof your hair: A guide to keeping curls defined and smooth
You know the moment. Your hair looks smooth and defined in the bathroom mirror, then you step outside and within minutes it has doubled in volume, lost its shape and sprouted a halo of frizz.
For anyone with curly, wavy or textured hair, the UAE's humid months turn a familiar challenge into a daily one. The science is simple: Hair responds to moisture in the air. When humidity rises, water molecules work their way into the hair shaft, and the strands swell and change shape. The result is more frizz, less definition and hair that seems to have plans of its own.
Michael Ryan, a trichologist, previously told Gulf News that moisturising products can help get water into the hair shaft and, importantly, retain it there. A good shampoo can add moisture, while conditioner helps smooth the cuticle layer and lock that hydration in.
So, you don't have to fight it every time you leave the house. What you need is a routine adjusted to the weather, from how you wash and condition to what you style with and even what you sleep on.
If you wake up to a halo of frizz, resist the urge to brush your hair from root to tip.
Brushing dry curly hair can break up the curl pattern and leave individual strands looking even puffier. Instead, lightly dampen your hair and use your fingers to gently separate any tangled sections.
If you need more help detangling, use a wide-toothed comb and start at the ends, working upwards.
You don't necessarily need to wash your entire head.
Fill a spray bottle with water and lightly mist the curls that have lost their shape. Scrunch the hair upwards with your hands to encourage the curls to reform. If your hair is particularly dry, mix the water with a small amount of leave-in conditioner before applying it, provided the product is suitable for your hair.
The aim is to reactivate your existing curls rather than completely restyle your hair.
If your hair feels dry or rough, use a small amount of leave-in conditioner on the mid-lengths and ends. Rub the product between your palms first and then gently smooth it over the hair before scrunching.
Start with less than you think you need. Adding too much product can leave curls heavy, sticky or greasy.
If humidity is causing your curls to expand or lose their shape, a styling product with stronger hold can help.
A gel or mousse can help keep the curl pattern together and reduce the amount of expansion caused by moisture in the air.
Layla Al Hajjaj, founder of Boho Salon, Dubai, previously advised that styling products may need to change with the weather. “During the summer and the humidity, you will need a stronger hold gel that would seal the moisture from the conditioner in your hair, but also preventing the moisture from the air to enter your hair,” she said.
Apply the product to damp or refreshed curls and scrunch gently.
This one is easy to overlook.
Once you've refreshed and styled your curls, leave them alone while they dry. Running your fingers through them repeatedly can separate the strands and create more frizz.
If you're using a diffuser, use it gently and avoid constantly rearranging the curls.
You don't need to wet and restyle your entire head because the top layer is frizzy.
Use a tiny amount of leave-in conditioner, curl cream, gel or serum on the areas that need it most. Smooth the product over the surface of the hair and gently scrunch.
For particularly dry ends, a few drops of a suitable hair oil can help smooth the appearance.
Sometimes the smartest solution is not to fight the weather.
If your curls aren't cooperating, try a loose bun, low ponytail, braid, half-up style or claw-clip hairstyle.
You can also pull back just the front sections while leaving the rest of your curls loose.
The aim is to work with your hair rather than repeatedly brushing and restyling it.
Moisture is your best defense against frizz, but more washing won't get you there. Frequent shampooing strips away the natural oils that protect your hair, especially if it's already dry or curly.
"You have to be able to remove environmental pollutants and excess oil, and gentle shampooing is the best way to do just that," Al Hajjaj had said.
She recommended a shampoo with gentler ingredients, used only as often as your scalp needs. If your hair tends toward dryness, a sulfate-free formula is usually less stripping. And if your hair is clean but feels parched, resist the urge to wash again. What it wants is moisture.
Brushing through dry curls is a fast route to frizz and breakage. Instead, apply conditioner after shampooing and let it sit before you start detangling. Use a wide-toothed comb and work from the ends upward rather than dragging from root to tip.
For very dry hair, add a weekly mask. The goal is to do your detangling while hair is wet and slippery, not to wrestle with a dry, knotted mass later.
This is where the season makes the biggest difference. A product that gives you beautiful curls indoors may not hold up once you're out in the damp air. If your hair leaves the house defined and starts expanding soon after, you need more hold.
Your styling products should change from summer to winter. During the summer and the humidity, you will need a stronger hold gel that would seal the moisture from the conditioner in your hair, but also preventing the moisture from the air to enter your hair, our expert had told us.
Depending on your hair type and the finish you like, that could be a firmer gel, a mousse or a heavier curl cream. The point isn't to use more product. It's to use one that can stand up to the climate. Apply it evenly through damp hair, then let your curls set.
It's tempting to keep scrunching, separating and rearranging as your hair dries. Don't. Every touch disturbs the curl pattern and breaks curls into individual strands, which reads as puff rather than definition.
If you're air-drying, leave your hair alone. If you're diffusing, dry gently without running your fingers through it. Doing less is often the better approach.
Humidity may tempt you to blast your hair into submission, but extra heat rarely helps. If you use a blow-dryer, straightener or curling tool, apply a heat protectant first and keep the temperature moderate. For curls, a diffuser on a gentle setting dries hair without flattening its shape. And if your hair is already dry or damaged, cutting back on heat styling will make it easier to manage over time.
A little oil can smooth and soften, but a lot will weigh hair down and leave it greasy, especially if you're also using a leave-in and styling products. Start with a few drops of argan or jojoba oil worked through the mid-lengths and ends. The same rule applies to creams, gels and masks: start small and build up only if you need to.
Your routine doesn't end at bedtime. Cotton pillowcases create friction that flattens curls and invites frizz by morning. A satin pillowcase or bonnet reduces that friction and protects your curl pattern while you sleep, which means less restyling (and less washing) the next day.
Woke up with frizz anyway? Skip the full reset. Lightly mist your hair with water, smooth in a little leave-in conditioner or curl cream, and scrunch gently to bring the shape back. For extra definition, add a touch of gel or mousse, then air-dry or diffuse. Use just enough to revive your curls, not to coat them all over again.
A hot shower is tempting after a long, sticky day, but very hot water strips oils from both skin and hair. Keep it comfortably warm and don't linger. If your hair is prone to dryness and frizz, gentler washing helps it hold on to its natural moisture.
Humidity isn't the only thing your hair is up against. Long stretches outdoors also mean sun and heat exposure, so a protective hair product is worth considering. Keep the focus on conditioning and protecting your strands rather than erasing their texture. And remember: a hair product that offers UV protection is no substitute for protecting your scalp and skin.
Split, damaged ends make humid-weather hair look even less controlled. Regular trims keep curls looking healthier and better defined, and you don't need to lose length to get the benefit. Small, frequent cuts stop splits from traveling further up the shaft.
Perfectly smooth hair doesn't have to be the goal this season. For curly and wavy hair, movement and texture are normal, and endlessly brushing, straightening or restyling often causes more damage and frustration than it solves.
Focus instead on a routine that gives your hair moisture, the right amount of hold and protection for its natural pattern. Experiment with curl creams, masks and oils to find what suits your hair's thickness and condition.