Condensation forms when a phone is colder than the dew point of the air around it
Humidity rarely kills a modern phone on its own; Condensation, wet ports and ageing seals do. Today's iPhones and Galaxy phones are rated against dunks in fresh water, but no manufacturer rates them for steam, saunas or 'extremely humid conditions'— Apple lists all three on its avoid list.
Samsung says moisture tends to collect in four places: the charging port, under the screen, in the headphone jack and behind the camera lenses The habits below are about keeping water out of those spots, and getting it out safely when it does get in.
So, if you're living through another humid UAE day, here's what actually matters.
If your phone carries an IP68 rating, that does not mean it is waterproof.
The rating comes from controlled laboratory testing. Depending on the model, an iPhone or Galaxy phone may be tested against immersion in still, fresh water for a specified depth and period.
Real life is very different. Your phone is exposed to sweat, humidity, salt water, chlorinated pool water, cosmetics, drops and years of wear. Both Apple and Samsung say water resistance can decrease with normal use.
And there is another important detail for humid climates: Non-condensing humidity.
Apple's specifications can allow operation in relatively high humidity, but the important word is 'non-condensing'. Humid air by itself isn't necessarily the problem. Water that actually condenses on or inside the phone is.
That distinction becomes particularly important in the UAE.
Condensation forms when a phone is colder than the dew point of the air around it, so a phone chilled by air conditioning, carried into hot, humid air, collects water on and sometimes inside it. In Gulf and tropical summers that is the daily commute: AC office, humid street, AC car. SoftBank notes that even water-resistant phones are not fully protected from condensation.
What it looks like: droplets on the glass, a fogged camera lens and cloudy photos, a hazy display, crackly or skipping audio. Water that reaches the charging port can short-circuit when power is applied.
Common triggers
Stepping from an air-conditioned building or car into hot, humid air (or the reverse)
A phone mounted on a car AC vent for navigation
Carrying the phone out of a bathroom, sauna or steam room
Using or charging the phone in very humid places
How to avoid it:
Don't mount the phone on an AC vent. Use a dashboard or windscreen mount so it stays near cabin temperature.
Let it acclimatise in a pocket or bag. Keeping the phone close to your body or zipped in a bag slows the temperature swing, so less water settles on cold glass. Wait a few minutes outside before shooting photos.
Don't charge a phone that has just changed environments or that shows any fogging; wait until it is dry and at room temperature.
Skip the quick fixes. SoftBank warns against cooling a hot phone with an ice pack or in the fridge, and warming a cold one with a hair dryer, both create the sharp temperature swings that cause condensation.
If the lens fogs: leave the phone still in a dry, ventilated spot, or a sealed bag with a desiccant sachet, for 30 to 60 minutes. Huawei says the mist should clear on its own; if it doesn't, back up and get it checked
Most damage comes from small, repeated exposures rather than one dunk. These habits target the usual culprits.
Leave it out of the bathroom while you shower. Apple and Samsung both list steam rooms and saunas as off-limits, and Apple names showering as high-velocity water exposure. A steamy bathroom is a small steam room.
Bag it in rain, at the beach and by the pool. Samsung recommends a waterproof zip-lock pouch in rainy weather. Salt and chlorinated water are outside both brands' ratings.
Rinse off anything that isn't fresh water. If salt water, a drink, sunscreen or perfume gets on the phone, Apple says to rinse the area with tap water, then wipe it with a lint-free cloth.
Keep sunscreen, lotions, sanitizer and perfume off it. Both brands list these; they can degrade the seals that provide water resistance.
Use it with dry hands and keep it off wet surfaces. Samsung specifically warns against charging on a wet surface or handling the charger with wet hands.
Mind sweat. A phone in a tight pocket during a workout or a hot walk sits in warm, salty moisture. Carry it in an outer pocket or bag, and wipe it down afterwards.
Take the case off now and then. A case can hold moisture and grit against the frame and ports; remove it occasionally and let both dry.
Check the SIM tray. On models with one, push it fully home so there are no gaps, and only open it when the phone is dry.
Treat a dropped phone as less water resistant. Both brands list drops and impacts as things that compromise sealing, and a cracked back or screen opens a path for moisture.
Don't panic.
A moisture warning generally means the phone has detected liquid or moisture in the charging port and is preventing wired charging to protect the connection.
The first thing to do is simple:
Unplug the cable.
Don't keep reconnecting it to see if it will charge.
Hold the phone with the charging port facing down and gently tap it against your hand to help remove excess moisture. Then leave it somewhere dry with good airflow.
A fan providing cool air can help. Don't insert cotton buds, tissues or other objects into the charging port. Don't use compressed air. And don't use a hair dryer on the port.
Depending on the amount of moisture, it can take several hours for the warning to disappear. In some cases, Apple says it can take up to 24 hours for an iPhone charging port to dry completely.
If you need to charge the phone and it supports wireless charging, you can use that once the outside and back of the phone are completely dry.
If the warning keeps appearing despite the phone and cable being dry, try another cable. If the problem continues, contact the manufacturer's support or an authorised service centre.
A foggy camera lens after moving between air conditioning and humid outdoor air can be a sign of condensation.
Don't try to heat the phone to make the fog disappear.
Instead, leave it somewhere dry and well ventilated and allow it to return gradually to room temperature.
If the fog clears, the problem was likely temporary condensation.
If moisture remains inside the camera or the lens continues to fog after the phone has had time to dry, it's worth getting the device checked.
If your phone has genuinely been exposed to liquid, the priority is to stop adding power and give it time to dry.
Unplug it immediately. Remove the charging cable and any accessories.
Wipe the outside. Use a soft, lint-free cloth.
Remove excess water. Hold the phone with the charging port facing down and gently tap it against your hand.
Let air reach it. Place it somewhere dry with good airflow.
Don't apply heat. Avoid hair dryers, radiators, ovens and direct hot sunlight.
Don't poke the charging port. Cotton buds and tissues can leave fibres or push moisture further inside.
Don't rush to charge it. Wait until the device and port are completely dry.
Get help if symptoms persist. Continued moisture warnings, a fogged camera, distorted audio or display problems are reasons to have the phone checked.
Rice is one of the oldest phone-drying tricks around, but it isn't the fix manufacturers recommend.
Apple specifically warns against putting a wet iPhone in rice because small particles can enter the device. Airflow and patience are safer.
If you have a suitable desiccant sachet available, it can be used in a dry, enclosed environment, but you don't need to turn your phone into a rice bowl to save it.
In the UAE, there's another environmental problem to consider: extreme heat.
Don't leave your phone in a parked car, on a dashboard in direct sunlight or somewhere else where temperatures can climb rapidly.
Apple warns that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can permanently shorten battery life.
And combining heat with humidity creates an even less forgiving environment.
So if you're heading out for the day, keep the phone somewhere shaded and reasonably cool rather than leaving it in a hot car.