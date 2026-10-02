WhatsApp lets you delete a message on Web but not on your phone? Here's why, and how to fix it

It looks like a glitch, but there's usually an easy way around it
You long-press a WhatsApp message on your phone, tap Delete, and only 'Delete for me' appears. Then you open the same chat on WhatsApp Web or the desktop app, and there it is: 'Delete for everyone.'
It looks like a glitch, but there's usually a simple explanation — and an easy way round it.
WhatsApp gives you a little over two days, two days and 12 hours, or 60 hours, to delete a message for everyone after you send it. After that, the option disappears and only “Delete for me” is left.
So if the message is more than 60 hours old, switching from your phone to your computer won't bring the option back.
Since 2021, WhatsApp has worked as a multi-device service. Your phone is no longer the hub: each linked device, such as WhatsApp Web or the desktop app, connects to WhatsApp independently with its own encryption keys. In practice, each device keeps its own copy of your chats and decides for itself which options to show.
That means differences in app version, connection, clock or sync status can leave one device offering “Delete for everyone” while another doesn't.
Use the device that shows the option. If WhatsApp Web or the desktop app offers “Delete for everyone” and the message is under 60 hours old, delete it there. It removes the message for everyone in the chat, including on your phone, so you don't need the option to appear on your phone first.
Check your phone's date and time. Turn on automatic date, time and time zone. This is worth checking if you've recently travelled or your phone has been showing the wrong time, the deletion window is time-sensitive, and a clock that's out of sync can throw it off.
Update WhatsApp. Check the App Store or Google Play for an update. On WhatsApp Web, refresh the page; on the desktop app, install the latest version. WhatsApp has required up-to-date apps for this feature since it launched.
Check your connection. Open WhatsApp on your phone over reliable Wi-Fi or mobile data and give it a moment to sync. A phone that hasn't caught up may show different options from your computer.
Run through the checks above, then make sure that:
The message is less than 60 hours old.
It's your own message. The exception is groups, where admins can delete other members' messages for everyone.
It doesn't erase every trace of a message. Recipients see a note that a message was deleted, and someone may already have read it. Media can also survive: photos and videos an iPhone recipient auto-saved to their photo library stay there.
If WhatsApp lets you delete a message for everyone on your computer but not your phone, don't panic. Check the 60-hour limit first. If you're within it, the quickest fix is to delete from the device that offers the option. If you' would like the menus to match, check your phone's clock, update the app and let your phone sync.