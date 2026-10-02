WhatsApp lets you delete a message on Web but not on your phone? Here's why, and how to fix it

Use the device that shows the option. If WhatsApp Web or the desktop app offers “Delete for everyone” and the message is under 60 hours old, delete it there. It removes the message for everyone in the chat, including on your phone, so you don't need the option to appear on your phone first.

Check your phone's date and time. Turn on automatic date, time and time zone. This is worth checking if you've recently travelled or your phone has been showing the wrong time, the deletion window is time-sensitive, and a clock that's out of sync can throw it off.

Update WhatsApp. Check the App Store or Google Play for an update. On WhatsApp Web, refresh the page; on the desktop app, install the latest version. WhatsApp has required up-to-date apps for this feature since it launched.