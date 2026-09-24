Free up gigabytes on WhatsApp by removing hidden media, not conversations
Cleared your gallery and nothing changed? There's a simple reason, and a quick fix that won't cost you a single conversation.
Your phone says it's out of space, and WhatsApp is often the reason. The good news: You can free up gigabytes without deleting a single conversation you care about.
The "Storage almost full" warning tends to strike at the worst moment, just as you're about to take a photo or install an update. Check what's eating your space and WhatsApp is likely near the top, weighed down by years of forwarded videos, memes, voice notes and documents you've long forgotten.
If you've already deleted a pile of photos and barely freed any space, you're not imagining it. There's a straightforward reason, and once you know it, the fix is easy.
Deleting photos from your phone's gallery doesn't necessarily remove all the WhatsApp media using storage on your device. WhatsApp and your phone's Photos or Gallery app manage media separately, depending on your settings and device.
That means:
Deleting a photo from your gallery may not remove the copy stored within WhatsApp.
Deleting media from WhatsApp may not remove a copy that has already been saved to your phone's Photos or Gallery app.
So if you've deleted hundreds of photos from your camera roll and your storage warning hasn't gone away, it's worth checking WhatsApp's own storage usage as well.
There's another place to check: Recently Deleted or Trash. On iPhone and many Android phones, deleted photos and videos can remain there for a period of time before they're permanently removed, so they may continue to occupy storage until you empty the folder.
The good news is that you don't need to delete entire WhatsApp conversations to free up space. WhatsApp lets you review and remove large media files while keeping the conversation itself, so your family group, work threads and important messages can stay intact.
Here's what you can safely delete, and what you may want to keep.
If you’re about to delete a lot of WhatsApp media, backing up first is a sensible precaution.
Android: Settings > Chats > Chat backup > Back up
iPhone: Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > Back Up Now
If your cloud storage is limited, you can also choose not to include videos in your WhatsApp backup.
This is one of the quickest ways to find out which conversations are eating up your storage.
Open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.
You’ll see how much storage WhatsApp is using, along with tools for reviewing large files and media from individual chats. Open a busy group or conversation and look through the photos, videos and documents stored there.
Delete the files you no longer need rather than deleting the entire chat.
Tip: Family, friends and work groups can be particularly heavy on storage because videos, photos and documents can accumulate over months or years.
Inside Manage storage, WhatsApp can help you identify media that is taking up significant space.
Look for categories such as Forwarded many times or Larger than 5MB, if they appear on your version of the app.
The first category can contain viral videos, memes, greeting images and other files that have been passed around multiple chats. The larger-files section is often dominated by videos.
Scroll through before deleting and keep anything you genuinely need.
If you follow lots of WhatsApp Channels, their photos, videos and other media can also contribute to your storage use.
Check Manage storage to see which chats and channels are using the most space, where the option is available on your version of WhatsApp.
You can remove media you no longer need while keeping your channel subscriptions. If there’s something you want to see again later, you may be able to find it by returning to the channel.
Got an old event group with hundreds of photos? Or a work chat where the messages are useful but the attachments aren't?
Go to the conversation's storage-management screen and select the media you want to remove.
The important distinction is this: you don't have to delete the entire conversation just because you want to get rid of its photos and videos.
Before confirming, check exactly what you've selected. If there are important photos, documents or other files you want to keep, save them elsewhere first.
After cleaning WhatsApp, check your phone's storage settings to see what is still taking up space.
On an iPhone, go to:
Settings > General > iPhone Storage
On Android, look for:
Settings > Storage
The exact menu name can vary depending on your phone.
This is useful because WhatsApp may not actually be your biggest storage problem. Your camera roll, downloaded videos, streaming apps and other large apps could be taking up more space.
Once you've cleaned up, a few settings can help keep things under control.
Turn off automatic downloads: Go to Settings > Storage and data > Media auto-download. Depending on your preferences, you can limit automatic downloads so that photos, videos and documents don't automatically fill your phone.
Stop WhatsApp media appearing in your gallery: On Android, look for Settings > Chats > Media visibility. On iPhone, check Settings > Chats > Save to Photos. Turning these off means you can choose which media you actually want to save to your phone's main photo library.
Use disappearing messages where appropriate: For chats that don't need a permanent history, disappearing messages can automatically remove messages and their associated media after a set period. Check the setting before enabling it, particularly in work or family conversations where you may need to retain information.