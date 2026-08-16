Users receiving an alert can choose to block the contact, report the account or continue the conversation. If the warning is triggered by mistake, they can mark the chat as trusted and dismiss the alert for that conversation.

The optional ‘Scam Alert’ feature is being rolled out to a limited number of users, according to The Verge. It displays a warning banner when WhatsApp’s AI detects signs that an active chat could be part of a fraudulent scheme.

WhatsApp also allows users to share the last five messages from a flagged chat to help improve the feature’s accuracy.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.