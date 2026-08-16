‘Scam Alert’ feature alerts users to potentially fraudulent chats and offers quick actions
Meta has begun testing an AI-powered feature on WhatsApp designed to warn users when a conversation may be linked to a scam.
The optional ‘Scam Alert’ feature is being rolled out to a limited number of users, according to The Verge. It displays a warning banner when WhatsApp’s AI detects signs that an active chat could be part of a fraudulent scheme.
Users receiving an alert can choose to block the contact, report the account or continue the conversation. If the warning is triggered by mistake, they can mark the chat as trusted and dismiss the alert for that conversation.
WhatsApp also allows users to share the last five messages from a flagged chat to help improve the feature’s accuracy.
The test builds on Meta’s earlier efforts to tackle scams on WhatsApp, including an automated system introduced this year to identify suspicious requests involving linked devices.