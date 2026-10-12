Looking for an easier way to remove unwanted hair? 4 devices for your beauty routine

The four devices featured here are suited to a range of grooming needs, including two facial hair removers, a rechargeable eyebrow trimmer and an at-home IPL system. The main difference is how they work. Electric facial shavers cut hair at the skin's surface, while IPL uses pulses of light to target hair growth over repeated treatments.

Our top pick for everyday facial grooming is the Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000, thanks to its portable design, built-in light and simple battery operation.

Removing unwanted hair at home can be straightforward with the right device. A compact facial shaver can handle fine hair around your upper lip and chin, while a precision trimmer helps tidy eyebrows without disturbing their shape. For those interested in reducing hair regrowth over time, an IPL device offers a different approach.

1. Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000: Best overall for everyday facial grooming

Best for: Women who want a convenient facial shaver for regular upper-lip, cheek and chin touch-ups.

Compact enough for travel and handbag storage

What we like

Unlike an epilator, the FS1000 shaves rather than pulling hair from the root, making it better suited to regular surface grooming than longer-term hair reduction.

Its AA battery operation is another convenience. You can keep it in your handbag or travel pouch without carrying a charging cable. Braun also includes a cleaning brush for routine maintenance.

According to Braun, the device cuts hair close to the skin, creating a smoother surface for makeup application. The built-in Smartlight helps illuminate fine hairs that might otherwise be difficult to spot.

Braun's FS1000 is designed to remove fine facial hair from areas such as the upper lip, cheeks and chin. Its rotary cutting system follows facial contours, while a protective foil separates the cutting mechanism from direct skin contact.

Verdict: A practical choice for quick facial touch-ups, particularly if you want a compact device that fits easily into your daily beauty routine.

2. VG VOGCREST Rechargeable Eyebrow and Facial Trimmer: Best for eyebrow precision

Best for: Women who regularly maintain their eyebrow shape and want one tool for brows and smaller facial areas.

What we like

This device is primarily about precision and maintenance rather than changing how quickly hair grows back.

A built-in LED light helps illuminate the area being trimmed. The rechargeable design also suits shoppers who prefer not to replace disposable batteries regularly.

The narrow eyebrow attachment is useful for working around the brow outline, where a larger facial shaver may be less convenient. A separate facial attachment gives you another option for areas such as the upper lip and chin.

The VG VOGCREST trimmer is designed for detail-focused grooming. This product is a rechargeable, two-in-one device with interchangeable eyebrow and facial trimming heads.

Verdict: A versatile grooming tool for anyone who wants more control when tidying eyebrows and removing small patches of facial hair.

3. EVIEY Facial Hair Remover: Best for portable facial touch-ups

Best for: Women seeking a simple facial shaver for occasional touch-ups and travel.

What we like

Its battery-powered operation makes it easy to pack, particularly for shoppers who prefer a separate facial grooming tool.

The rounded shaving-head design is intended for small facial areas, making it an option for quick grooming before applying makeup or heading out. Because it cuts hair at the surface, the EVIEY works as a regular maintenance device rather than a treatment for reducing future regrowth.

The EVIEY EY-N001 is an AA battery-powered device. Product instructions also describe a dual-ring shaving head and built-in LED light.

The EVIEY facial hair remover offers a straightforward approach to removing visible fine hair without a lengthy preparation routine. Its compact body is intended for use around the upper lip, chin and cheeks.

Verdict: A compact battery-operated facial shaver for convenient grooming at home or while travelling.

4. XSOUL At-Home IPL Hair Removal Device: Best for longer-term hair reduction

Verdict: A practical option for women seeking longer-term hair reduction at home, with adjustable intensity settings and separate modes for smaller and larger treatment areas.

The XSOUL IPL Hair Removal Device uses intense pulsed light technology to target hair regrowth over repeated sessions. Unlike facial trimmers that cut hair at the surface, this device is designed to gradually reduce regrowth as part of a consistent grooming routine.

According to the product specifications, it offers 999,999 flashes and five adjustable power levels, allowing users to begin at the lowest setting and adjust according to the instructions and their skin compatibility.

Its manual mode delivers individual flashes for smaller areas such as the upper lip, chin, underarms and bikini line. Automatic mode provides continuous flashing for larger areas, including the arms, legs, stomach and back. The device is not intended for eyebrow use.

XSOUL operates through a plug-in power supply rather than a rechargeable battery. The advertised package includes protective eyewear, two razors, an instruction manual and a skin-and-hair colour compatibility chart.

Key specifications

Technology: Intense pulsed light (IPL)

Flash capacity: 999,999 flashes

Power settings: Five adjustable intensity levels

Operating modes: Manual single-flash and automatic continuous-flash

Power source: Corded, plug-in operation

Treatment areas: Compatible facial and body areas, excluding eyebrows

What we like

High advertised flash capacity for extended use

Five intensity levels and two treatment modes

Includes protective eyewear, razors and a compatibility chart