Looking for an easier way to remove unwanted hair? 4 devices for your beauty routine

From quick facial touch-ups to at-home IPL, find the right device for your routine
Removing unwanted hair at home can be straightforward with the right device. A compact facial shaver can handle fine hair around your upper lip and chin, while a precision trimmer helps tidy eyebrows without disturbing their shape. For those interested in reducing hair regrowth over time, an IPL device offers a different approach.
Our top pick for everyday facial grooming is the Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000, thanks to its portable design, built-in light and simple battery operation.
The four devices featured here are suited to a range of grooming needs, including two facial hair removers, a rechargeable eyebrow trimmer and an at-home IPL system. The main difference is how they work. Electric facial shavers cut hair at the skin's surface, while IPL uses pulses of light to target hair growth over repeated treatments.
Verdict: A practical choice for quick facial touch-ups, particularly if you want a compact device that fits easily into your daily beauty routine.
Braun's FS1000 is designed to remove fine facial hair from areas such as the upper lip, cheeks and chin. Its rotary cutting system follows facial contours, while a protective foil separates the cutting mechanism from direct skin contact.
According to Braun, the device cuts hair close to the skin, creating a smoother surface for makeup application. The built-in Smartlight helps illuminate fine hairs that might otherwise be difficult to spot.
Its AA battery operation is another convenience. You can keep it in your handbag or travel pouch without carrying a charging cable. Braun also includes a cleaning brush for routine maintenance.
Unlike an epilator, the FS1000 shaves rather than pulling hair from the root, making it better suited to regular surface grooming than longer-term hair reduction.
Key specifications
Power source: One AA battery
Hair removal: Rotary cutting system with protective foil
Features: Built-in Smartlight, compact cordless design
Accessories: Cleaning brush
What we like
Compact enough for travel and handbag storage
Built-in light helps identify fine facial hair
Simple operation without a charging cable
Best for: Women who want a convenient facial shaver for regular upper-lip, cheek and chin touch-ups.
Verdict: A versatile grooming tool for anyone who wants more control when tidying eyebrows and removing small patches of facial hair.
The VG VOGCREST trimmer is designed for detail-focused grooming. This product is a rechargeable, two-in-one device with interchangeable eyebrow and facial trimming heads.
The narrow eyebrow attachment is useful for working around the brow outline, where a larger facial shaver may be less convenient. A separate facial attachment gives you another option for areas such as the upper lip and chin.
A built-in LED light helps illuminate the area being trimmed. The rechargeable design also suits shoppers who prefer not to replace disposable batteries regularly.
This device is primarily about precision and maintenance rather than changing how quickly hair grows back.
Key specifications
Power source: Rechargeable battery
Attachments: Eyebrow and facial trimming heads
Features: Built-in LED light, cordless operation
Charging: TYPE-C CHARGING
What we like
Dedicated attachment for detailed eyebrow grooming
Rechargeable operation for repeated use
Compact design suitable for a makeup bag
Best for: Women who regularly maintain their eyebrow shape and want one tool for brows and smaller facial areas.
Verdict: A compact battery-operated facial shaver for convenient grooming at home or while travelling.
The EVIEY facial hair remover offers a straightforward approach to removing visible fine hair without a lengthy preparation routine. Its compact body is intended for use around the upper lip, chin and cheeks.
The EVIEY EY-N001 is an AA battery-powered device. Product instructions also describe a dual-ring shaving head and built-in LED light.
The rounded shaving-head design is intended for small facial areas, making it an option for quick grooming before applying makeup or heading out. Because it cuts hair at the surface, the EVIEY works as a regular maintenance device rather than a treatment for reducing future regrowth.
Its battery-powered operation makes it easy to pack, particularly for shoppers who prefer a separate facial grooming tool.
Key specifications
Power source: One AA battery
Hair removal: Electric facial shaving head
Recommended areas: Upper lip, cheeks and chin
What we like
Compact format for everyday portability
Straightforward battery-powered operation
Designed for small facial grooming areas
Best for: Women seeking a simple facial shaver for occasional touch-ups and travel.
Verdict: A practical option for women seeking longer-term hair reduction at home, with adjustable intensity settings and separate modes for smaller and larger treatment areas.
The XSOUL IPL Hair Removal Device uses intense pulsed light technology to target hair regrowth over repeated sessions. Unlike facial trimmers that cut hair at the surface, this device is designed to gradually reduce regrowth as part of a consistent grooming routine.
According to the product specifications, it offers 999,999 flashes and five adjustable power levels, allowing users to begin at the lowest setting and adjust according to the instructions and their skin compatibility.
Its manual mode delivers individual flashes for smaller areas such as the upper lip, chin, underarms and bikini line. Automatic mode provides continuous flashing for larger areas, including the arms, legs, stomach and back. The device is not intended for eyebrow use.
XSOUL operates through a plug-in power supply rather than a rechargeable battery. The advertised package includes protective eyewear, two razors, an instruction manual and a skin-and-hair colour compatibility chart.
Key specifications
Technology: Intense pulsed light (IPL)
Flash capacity: 999,999 flashes
Power settings: Five adjustable intensity levels
Operating modes: Manual single-flash and automatic continuous-flash
Power source: Corded, plug-in operation
Treatment areas: Compatible facial and body areas, excluding eyebrows
What we like
High advertised flash capacity for extended use
Five intensity levels and two treatment modes
Includes protective eyewear, razors and a compatibility chart
Best for: Women looking for longer-term hair reduction across compatible facial and body areas who are prepared to follow a regular IPL treatment schedule.
The most important decision is whether you want immediate hair removal or longer-term hair reduction.
Hair removal method: Facial shavers such as the Braun FS1000 and EVIEY remove hair at the skin's surface. They suit frequent touch-ups but do not prevent regrowth. Precision trimmers are more useful when you need to work around eyebrow outlines. IPL devices take a different approach, using light-based technology over repeated sessions.
Power and portability: AA battery-powered shavers are convenient for travel because they do not need a charging cable. Rechargeable trimmers suit regular grooming, while corded IPL devices are better suited to a planned home routine.
Compatibility and maintenance: Check whether the device is intended for your chosen facial or body area. IPL compatibility is particularly important because suitability varies with skin tone and hair colour. The American Academy of Dermatology also advises caution around light-based hair removal and recently tanned skin.
For UAE shoppers, check that any mains-powered device is suitable for local 220 to 240V electricity and that the supplied plug is compatible with Type G sockets. Confirm warranty coverage before ordering.
For most women looking for a convenient everyday grooming tool, the Braun Face Mini Hair Remover FS1000 is our top pick. Its small size, built-in light and simple AA battery operation make it a sensible choice for keeping fine facial hair in check without adding much preparation to your routine.
If eyebrow grooming is your priority, the VG VOGCREST rechargeable trimmer offers a more targeted approach, with interchangeable attachments described in its product documentation. The EVIEY facial hair remover is another portable option for shoppers who prefer a dedicated battery-powered facial shaver.
The XSOUL IPL serves a different purpose. It is aimed at people who want to pursue longer-term hair reduction and are comfortable following a repeated treatment schedule, provided their skin tone and hair colour are compatible.
For quick, regular facial grooming, the Braun FS1000 remains the clearest recommendation.
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