Chinese scientists have developed a device that could change how baldness is treated
Dubai: Could something as simple as combing your hair one day help reverse hair loss? Chinese scientists have developed an electronic comb that stimulates hair regrowth, with tests on mice showing nearly 100 per cent hair restoration within just one month.
Developed by researchers led by a team from Beihang University in Beijing, the device, called ‘Detangle’, is designed to treat androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as pattern baldness.
The findings were published this month in the scientific journal Nature Communications, in a study titled ‘Combing-triggered electrostimulation synchronizing deep delivery for rapid hair regrowth in androgenetic alopecia’.
Unlike an ordinary comb, Detangle is a specialised bioelectronic device designed to stimulate hair follicles and deliver treatment directly into the scalp during everyday combing.
The comb features electronic teeth that generate an electric field, allowing therapeutic genetic material to penetrate deep into hair follicles.
According to the researchers, the electric field can penetrate approximately nine times deeper into hair follicle regions than conventional external application methods.
The technology works by electrically stimulating hair follicles, promoting the formation of new blood vessels to support hair growth and suppressing the production of androgens involved in pattern hair loss.
In experiments involving mice with androgenetic alopecia, the electronic comb significantly outperformed conventional topical minoxidil treatment.
According to the study, the system improved hair restoration outcomes from approximately 70 per cent with conventional topical minoxidil to nearly 100 per cent within one month.
Androgenetic alopecia affects more than 1.5 billion people worldwide, causing progressive hair loss that can affect psychological well-being and quality of life.
However, existing treatments have limitations.
Topical minoxidil can cause scalp irritation and, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, can be toxic to pets if they come into contact with it.
Another commonly prescribed medication, finasteride, has shown effectiveness during the early stages of baldness but can cause hormonal and mental health-related side effects.
Could the comb work on humans?
While the results are promising, the Detangle comb has so far been tested in mice, and there is no evidence yet that it can produce the same results in humans.
Although animal studies can provide an early indication of a treatment's potential, further testing will be required before human clinical trials can establish its safety and effectiveness.