Baldness breakthrough: Taiwanese serum regrows hair in 20 days

The research, published in Cell Metabolism, focused on what happens in the skin when hair follicles regenerate. The team discovered that when the skin is injured or mildly irritated, immune cells (macrophages) move into the underlying adipose (fat) tissue, signaling fat-cells (adipocytes) to release certain monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs) like oleic acid (C18:1) and palmitoleic acid (C16:1). These fatty acids feed the hair-follicle stem-cells, energising them to grow new hair.

Imagine a rub-on serum that restores visible hair growth in just three weeks. That may no longer be science-fiction. Scientists at National Taiwan University (NTU) have developed a topical treatment that produced full fur re-growth in bald mice in about 20 days, raising hopes of a future cure for baldness.

But there are important caveats. The research is so far in mice (and some lab tests on human hair follicles), not yet in human clinical trials. As one expert told Newsweek about the mouse study: “In humans, though, more than 90 percent of scalp hair follicles are ‘in a growing phase... so the stimulation of resting hair follicles is not going to have a dramatic effect.”

The result is exciting: a topical treatment that could bypass some of the limitations and side-effects of existing hair-loss methods (such as surgery, finasteride, minoxidil) and adopt a more natural, fat-cell-metabolism-based route. The fatty acids used are naturally occurring in humans and in many plant oils, which may favour safety.

The NTU team has already patented the formula and are now looking toward human trials. They emphasise that though the early results are strong, it remains experimental. Dermatology and hair-loss specialists caution patience and note that many “miracle” results in mice don’t always translate to human success.

If the approach works in humans, it could shift the paradigm of hair-loss treatment. Instead of modifying hormones (finasteride) or relying on micro-surgery, one might use a simple topical fatty-acid serum that re-awakens dormant hair-follicle stem-cells. That holds appeal in terms of cost, convenience and side-effect profile.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.