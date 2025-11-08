Carriers cite fire risk from lithium batteries; passengers told to carry devices in cabin
Dubai: Taiwan’s leading carriers — EVA Air, UNI Air, and Tigerair Taiwan — have banned passengers from placing wireless earbuds such as Apple’s AirPods in checked baggage. The move follows growing safety concerns over lithium batteries that could overheat or catch fire mid-flight.
The decision comes after several inflight fire incidents linked to exploding power banks. In response, aviation authorities and airlines have begun tightening safety standards for small electronic devices powered by rechargeable batteries.
Tigerair Taiwan stated that portable electronic devices (PEDs) containing lithium batteries — including Bluetooth earphones, handheld fans, and similar gadgets — must be carried in cabin luggage only. UNI Air further clarified that earbud charging cases are also considered PEDs and are therefore prohibited in checked baggage.
The new restrictions mirror international aviation practices. In the United Kingdom, passengers may have devices confiscated if they cannot be powered on during security checks. New Zealand classifies earbud charging cases as small power banks, strictly banning them from checked luggage. Similarly, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) permits wireless earbuds only in carry-on bags.
Taiwanese carriers said the measure aims to prevent potential fires in aircraft cargo holds and aligns with a wider global push to enhance safety standards for lithium-powered devices in air travel.
