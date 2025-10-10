Indian airports tighten rules on carrying batteries? What UAE travellers should know

Display cabinet placed near airport screening zone lists restricted items
Passengers at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were recently surprised when security officers reportedly restricted them to just two batteries per bag – even small alkaline AA or AAA cells – in their hand luggage.
Last week, a passenger carrying a sealed pack of five AAA alkaline cells was reportedly allowed to retain only two. The rest were removed from his hand baggage during security screening after immigration.
“I flew in from Dubai with a pack of new batteries and hadn’t opened it. But while returning from Thiruvananthapuram, my bag was flagged during X-ray screening, and all except two batteries were confiscated,” said a UAE-based passenger.
According to Emirates’ dangerous goods policy: “Batteries spare/or loose, including lithium metal or lithium ion cells or batteries, for portable electronic devices must be carried in carry-on baggage only.”
The airline allows passengers to a maximum of 20 spare batteries, each individually protected to prevent short-circuiting. However, only two lithium batteries – spare or loose – are allowed with a watt-hour rating between 100 and 160 Wh for consumer devices, or between 2g and 8g of lithium content for medical equipment.
On a return flight from Thiruvananthapuram to the UAE on Thursday, this reporter noticed a display cabinet near the screening zone listing restricted items, including perfumes, lighters, pepper spray, and batteries such as lithium and 1.5V AA cells.
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said the cabinet was placed on display to raise awareness.
“You can carry two batteries in a bag. If you have more, put them in a separate bag. This isn’t a new rule, but we’re now enforcing it strictly,” the officer said, citing safety instructions.
Security personnel removed two additional AAA alkaline batteries from this reporter’s hand baggage as well. “You can carry only two batteries in a bag,” another officer said when told they were alkaline cells.
The Airports Authority of India’s prohibited items list broadly mentions “spillable batteries (except those in wheelchairs)” among dangerous goods.
An Air India official underlined that the airline allows a maximum of two spare batteries, each 12V or less and not exceeding 100 watt-hours.
Thiruvananthapuram airport staff advised passengers to avoid carrying packs of AA or AAA cells, as these are easily detected by X-ray machines and may prompt security officers to remove them.
