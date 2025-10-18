Crew act fast to contain fire from passenger’s carry-on bag
An Air China flight travelling from Hangzhou to Seoul was forced to make an emergency diversion to Shanghai on Saturday after a lithium battery caught fire inside a passenger’s carry-on bag, the airline confirmed.
In a statement posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Air China said: “A lithium battery spontaneously ignited in a passenger's carry-on luggage stored in the overhead bin on flight CA139.” The cabin crew quickly contained the fire according to safety procedures, preventing it from spreading. No injuries were reported.
The aircraft, which departed Hangzhou at 9:47am local time, was diverted to Shanghai Pudong International Airport to ensure passenger safety, landing shortly after 11am. Images shared by Chinese media outlet Jimu News showed flames and thick smoke rising from an overhead compartment, with at least one passenger assisting the crew in dousing the fire.
Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 confirmed the diversion, showing the plane making a U-turn over the sea before returning to mainland China. The airline said an investigation into the cause of the battery fire is under way, stressing that passenger safety remains its top priority.
