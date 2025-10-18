GOLD/FOREX
Air China flight diverted after lithium battery catches fire mid-air

Crew act fast to contain fire from passenger’s carry-on bag

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
An Air China flight travelling from Hangzhou to Seoul was forced to make an emergency diversion to Shanghai on Saturday after a lithium battery caught fire inside a passenger’s carry-on bag, the airline confirmed.

In a statement posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, Air China said: “A lithium battery spontaneously ignited in a passenger's carry-on luggage stored in the overhead bin on flight CA139.” The cabin crew quickly contained the fire according to safety procedures, preventing it from spreading. No injuries were reported.

Emergency landing

The aircraft, which departed Hangzhou at 9:47am local time, was diverted to Shanghai Pudong International Airport to ensure passenger safety, landing shortly after 11am. Images shared by Chinese media outlet Jimu News showed flames and thick smoke rising from an overhead compartment, with at least one passenger assisting the crew in dousing the fire.

Investigation under way

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 confirmed the diversion, showing the plane making a U-turn over the sea before returning to mainland China. The airline said an investigation into the cause of the battery fire is under way, stressing that passenger safety remains its top priority.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
