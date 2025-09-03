Plane's engine bursts into flames shortly after takeoff from Germany’s Leipzig airport

The flight crew quickly declared an emergency and turned back
Dubai: In a terrifying moment, panic swept through passengers when a plane’s engine burst into flames shortly after takeoff from Leipzig-Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Saxony, Germany.
Footage from the scene shows bursts of fire shooting from the engine accompanied by loud bangs as the aircraft climbed into the sky. The flight crew quickly declared an emergency and turned back, executing a tense but controlled landing that brought the drama safely to an end.
Emergency teams rushed to the runway prepared for the worst, but officials later confirmed that no injuries were reported among passengers or crew. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze, an incident that has reignited concerns over aircraft safety and maintenance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox