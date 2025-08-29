GOLD/FOREX
Etihad flight from Chicago diverted to Vienna after medical emergency

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi: An Etihad Airways flight from Chicago to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Vienna after a passenger on board required urgent medical treatment.

Flight EY010, which departed O’Hare International Airport on August 29, was rerouted mid-journey, the airline confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a statement to Gulf News, Etihad confirmed that flight EY010 from Chicago to Abu Dhabi was diverted to Vienna after a passenger required urgent medical treatment.

“The passenger has disembarked in Vienna and been transferred to hospital. The aircraft was refuelled and continued its journey to Abu Dhabi. The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our top priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused by this event,” the airline added.

The airline added that passengers requiring further assistance can contact Etihad via direct message.

