Save up to 30% on flights to Asia and Africa's newest destinations from the UAE
Dubai: As the peak summer holiday season winds down, travel is picking up for the autumn and winter months.
Etihad Airways is capitalising on this trend with a new ‘Destination Sale,’ offering travellers across the UAE and GCC special offers for post-summer and year-end trips.
The campaign, which runs until August 28, includes discounts of up to 30 per cent on flights to six new and popular destinations in Asia and Africa.
The sale is a perfect opportunity for travellers to explore new and exciting places, such as Hong Kong, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phnom Penh, Tunis, and Addis Ababa. The discounted fares are valid for travel between September 1 and December 31, 2025, encompassing the autumn and holiday seasons.
Travel industry experts in the UAE have noted a significant drop in airfares and a rise in spontaneous travel bookings for the "shoulder season," the period right after the summer rush.
This sale from Etihad is a direct response to this growing demand, especially from individuals and couples who are not tied to the school calendar.
The promotion is part of Etihad’s ambitious expansion, which has seen the airline announce 27 new routes, bringing its total network to more than 100 destinations.
The sale reflects the airline's commitment to connecting the UAE and GCC region with captivating destinations worldwide, whether for a cultural expedition through Tunisia’s historic medinas or a culinary journey through Thailand’s vibrant food scene.
Travellers can find amazing deals in both Economy and Business class.
For instance, Economy return fares from Abu Dhabi start from just Dh1,465 to Addis Ababa, while flights to Chiang Mai begin at Dh1,835.
For those seeking luxury, Business Class return fares from Riyadh to Krabi start at SAR 4,777, and from Doha to Hong Kong, at QAR 7,279. All fares are inclusive of taxes and fees and are available for stays ranging from a minimum of two days to a maximum of three months.
