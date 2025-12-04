GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Etihad Airways issues travel advisory ahead of record winter travel in Abu Dhabi

Etihad readies smooth travel experience amid record guest numbers this winter

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
To support a convenient journey, Etihad encourages guests to take advantage of the airline’s digital services, early check-in options.
To support a convenient journey, Etihad encourages guests to take advantage of the airline’s digital services, early check-in options.
Supplied

Dubai: Etihad Airways is set for a record winter travel period, with December expected to see over 2 million guests passing through Abu Dhabi. Demand is rising as UAE residents travel during school holidays and international visitors are drawn to the capital’s expanding cultural and leisure attractions. This surge reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a global destination and Etihad’s network expansion throughout 2025.

New routes and increased frequencies on popular markets combined with improved transit options at Zayed International Airport will offer travellers a seamless journey. Etihad and its airport partners have worked to ensure efficiency in operations to handle peak season traffic smoothly.

Tips for travellers during peak season

Etihad advises guests to arrive three hours before flights to allow ample time for check-in, security, and relaxation in lounges or spas. The airline encourages use of its digital services such as the Etihad App, which offers early check-in from 30 hours before departure, real-time updates, and baggage tracking.

From December 1, passengers flying to the US can use offsite City Check-In at key Abu Dhabi locations, including the Cruise Terminal. Early Bag Drop and Home Check-In services are available to save time, especially benefiting families and groups.

Streamlined connections across global destinations

Etihad operates smooth one-stop connections through Abu Dhabi to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America. This growing network supports increased travel convenience for global passengers.

Travel perks

Travellers can further enhance their visits using the Abu Dhabi Pass, which offers discounts at landmarks such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The pass also provides complimentary local SIM or eSIM with data, supporting connectivity while exploring the Emirate’s cultural and entertainment offerings during winter.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
Etihad Airways

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Occasional fog, rain, and even sudden dust storms can test both your car and your confidence behind the wheel.

Essential winter tips for UAE motorists

4m read
UAE's national carrier has been on a route launch spree all of last year.

Etihad unveils big savings on White Friday fares

2m read
Strong demand on the Abu Dhabi - Tokyo route prompted the upgrade.

Etihad sends A380 to top Asian spot next summer

2m read
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier will operate five weekly flights between the UAE capital and Hong Kong.

Etihad resumes Hong Kong flights after hiatus

2m read