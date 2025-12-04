Etihad Airways issues travel advisory ahead of record winter travel in Abu Dhabi

Etihad readies smooth travel experience amid record guest numbers this winter
Dubai: Etihad Airways is set for a record winter travel period, with December expected to see over 2 million guests passing through Abu Dhabi. Demand is rising as UAE residents travel during school holidays and international visitors are drawn to the capital’s expanding cultural and leisure attractions. This surge reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a global destination and Etihad’s network expansion throughout 2025.
New routes and increased frequencies on popular markets combined with improved transit options at Zayed International Airport will offer travellers a seamless journey. Etihad and its airport partners have worked to ensure efficiency in operations to handle peak season traffic smoothly.
Etihad advises guests to arrive three hours before flights to allow ample time for check-in, security, and relaxation in lounges or spas. The airline encourages use of its digital services such as the Etihad App, which offers early check-in from 30 hours before departure, real-time updates, and baggage tracking.
From December 1, passengers flying to the US can use offsite City Check-In at key Abu Dhabi locations, including the Cruise Terminal. Early Bag Drop and Home Check-In services are available to save time, especially benefiting families and groups.
Etihad operates smooth one-stop connections through Abu Dhabi to destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America. This growing network supports increased travel convenience for global passengers.
Travellers can further enhance their visits using the Abu Dhabi Pass, which offers discounts at landmarks such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The pass also provides complimentary local SIM or eSIM with data, supporting connectivity while exploring the Emirate’s cultural and entertainment offerings during winter.
