Philippine Airlines flight PR412 to Osaka returns to Manila after cabin pressure issue

The flight departed from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 9.26am but encountered the issue just over 40 minutes into the journey, at 10.08am. According to statements from the airline, the flight crew promptly initiated standard safety protocols, which included a controlled descent to a lower altitude and declaring an emergency as a precautionary measure.

Dubai : A Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight bound for Kansai International Airport in Osaka, Japan, was forced to return to Manila on Wednesday after encountering a mid-flight pressurization issue. The Airbus A321CEO, operating as flight PR 412, was carrying 191 passengers and eight crew members, all of whom were reported safe.

Following the incident, the airline's ground team provided full support to all affected passengers, offering meals, assistance with baggage, and rebooking arrangements for their continued travel. PAL emphasized that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew are its highest priority and that it is coordinating with all relevant authorities regarding the incident.

PAL confirmed that the cabin pressure problem was resolved while the aircraft was still in the air, allowing emergency protocols to be downgraded before the plane's return. The flight landed safely back at NAIA at approximately 11.15am. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) verified the safe landing.

