Battery safety myths pose growing risk to air travel: IATA poll

Clearing the fog: Know the 7 safety rules about power bank safety on board
A startling survey reveals widespread confusion among air travellers about lithium battery safety, posing serious risks to aviation.
In the poll conducted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), half of passengers wrongly believe small lithium-powered devices can be stowed in checked baggage, while 45% think power banks belong in the hold.
A third (33%) are uncertain about limits on larger batteries or spare power banks, exposing a dangerous gap in awareness that could lead to catastrophic incidents like fires onboard aircraft.
With travellers carrying more battery-powered devices than ever — 83% pack phones, 60% laptops, and 44% power banks — IATA is reiterating the need to abide by the rules.
“These misconceptions highlight the need for clear and accurate guidance,” IATA stated.
The group, which represents more than 350 airlines, supports the aviation industry and helps formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.
While these devices are safe when handled correctly, improper packing or damage can spark disaster.
To combat this, IATA has launched multilingual digital resources, including engaging animations, to guide passengers.
These tools, designed for airline websites, apps, and social media, break down seven critical safety rules in a clear, memorable way.
There are seven essential rules every traveler should follow when flying with lithium batteries:
Pack light: Only bring the devices and batteries you really need.
Stay alert: If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, tell the crew immediately.
Check battery size: For larger batteries (over 100 watt-hours, such as those used in cameras, drones, or power tools), check with your airline as approval may be required.
Keep devices with you: Always carry phones, laptops, cameras, vapes (if allowed) and other battery-powered items in your hand baggage, not in checked baggage.
Gate check reminder: If your hand baggage is taken at the gate to go in the hold, remove all lithium batteries and devices first.
Protect loose batteries: Keep spare batteries and power banks in their original packaging or cover the terminals with tape to prevent short-circuits.
Check with your airline: Always confirm your airline’s policies, as requirements may differ in compliance with local regulations.
IATA’s push for education comes as lithium battery incidents rise, with improper handling linked to onboard fires.
"While these items are generally safe when handled properly, improper packing or damage can pose serious risks,” an IATA spokesperson warned.
Airlines and aviation partners are urged to share these resources widely to ensure passengers understand the stakes.
As travel surges, following these seven rules isn’t just advice — it’s a matter of safety for everyone aboard.
