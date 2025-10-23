Battery safety myths pose growing risk to air travel: IATA poll

Pack light: Only bring the devices and batteries you really need.

Stay alert: If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, tell the crew immediately.

Check battery size: For larger batteries (over 100 watt-hours, such as those used in cameras, drones, or power tools), check with your airline as approval may be required.

Keep devices with you: Always carry phones, laptops, cameras, vapes (if allowed) and other battery-powered items in your hand baggage, not in checked baggage.

Gate check reminder: If your hand baggage is taken at the gate to go in the hold, remove all lithium batteries and devices first.

Protect loose batteries: Keep spare batteries and power banks in their original packaging or cover the terminals with tape to prevent short-circuits.