UAE flights tighten power bank rules: What travellers can do instead

With Emirates and others limiting power banks, here’s how to keep your devices charged

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Since they're considered to be spare batteries, power banks can only be carried in carry-on baggage.
Shutterstock

Dubai: If you’re flying soon, it’s worth keeping in mind a few updates to inflight safety rules — especially around power banks.

From October 1, 2025, Emirates no longer allows passengers to use or charge power banks on board. Travellers can still carry one power bank under 100Wh, stored under the seat or in the seat pocket, not in the overhead bin.

Aside from Emirates, other UAE airlines — Etihad, Flydubai, and Air Arabia — still permit power banks within safety limits but also restrict their use in flight.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says these steps follow global standards to enhance onboard safety and prevent rare incidents linked to overheating lithium batteries.

What you can still bring

If you’re flying from the UAE, here’s what’s allowed across most airlines:

  • Power banks under 100Wh – freely permitted in hand luggage.

  • 100–160Wh – may need prior airline approval.

  • Over 160Wh – not allowed on passenger flights.

  • Using or charging any power bank during the flight – prohibited by all airlines.

Emirates goes a step further by allowing only one power bank per passenger, which must stay within reach — not overhead — so crew can access it quickly if needed.

International airlines including Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Air India have also enforced similar restrictions over the past year.

What still works on the plane

1. Use the aircraft’s power outlets

Most Emirates aircraft — and many operated by Etihad and Flydubai — come with USB ports or power sockets at each seat. Bring your own fast-charging cable, as older planes may deliver slower power. Using your own cable ensures maximum efficiency.

2. Charge before takeoff

Make sure your devices are fully charged before boarding. Use outlets at home, your hotel, or airport lounges to top up your phone, laptop, and earbuds. It sounds simple, but it’s the most effective way to stay powered mid-air.

3. Save battery life during the flight

Switch your phone to Airplane Mode, turn on Low Power Mode, and dim the screen. Download your movies or playlists before boarding to avoid streaming during the flight — these small habits can easily double your battery life on long routes.

Charging alternatives for fliers

If you travel often, there are better and safer ways to keep your devices charged without relying on a power bank in flight.

1. GaN wall chargers

Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers are compact, fast, and efficient. They can charge multiple devices — even laptops — from a single outlet. Look for models with 65W or 100W output, perfect for use at airports, cafés, or hotels between flights.

2. Travel adapters with USB ports

A universal adapter with built-in USB-A and USB-C ports makes life easier when travelling across countries. Choose one that supports Power Delivery (PD) for faster charging speeds. Keep it in your hand luggage — you’ll need it often.

3. Devices with longer battery life

If you’re planning to upgrade your phone or tablet, look for models known for lasting power. Many now run for over a day and a half on a single charge — meaning you can skip the mid-flight top-up entirely.

Bottom line?

You can still fly with a power bank, but Emirates passengers can no longer use or charge it on board. The airline’s updated safety policy — along with similar rules from other carriers — reflects a growing push to minimise risks tied to lithium batteries.

For UAE travellers, it’s less about restriction and more about charging smart. Arrive with full batteries, bring a reliable wall charger and travel adapter, and use the outlets available on your aircraft or at your destination.

With a bit of planning, you’ll keep your devices powered — no power bank required.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
