UAE flights tighten power bank rules: What travellers can do instead

With Emirates and others limiting power banks, here’s how to keep your devices charged
Dubai: If you’re flying soon, it’s worth keeping in mind a few updates to inflight safety rules — especially around power banks.
From October 1, 2025, Emirates no longer allows passengers to use or charge power banks on board. Travellers can still carry one power bank under 100Wh, stored under the seat or in the seat pocket, not in the overhead bin.
The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says these steps follow global standards to enhance onboard safety and prevent rare incidents linked to overheating lithium batteries.
If you’re flying from the UAE, here’s what’s allowed across most airlines:
Power banks under 100Wh – freely permitted in hand luggage.
100–160Wh – may need prior airline approval.
Over 160Wh – not allowed on passenger flights.
Using or charging any power bank during the flight – prohibited by all airlines.
Emirates goes a step further by allowing only one power bank per passenger, which must stay within reach — not overhead — so crew can access it quickly if needed.
International airlines including Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Air India have also enforced similar restrictions over the past year.
Most Emirates aircraft — and many operated by Etihad and Flydubai — come with USB ports or power sockets at each seat. Bring your own fast-charging cable, as older planes may deliver slower power. Using your own cable ensures maximum efficiency.
Make sure your devices are fully charged before boarding. Use outlets at home, your hotel, or airport lounges to top up your phone, laptop, and earbuds. It sounds simple, but it’s the most effective way to stay powered mid-air.
Switch your phone to Airplane Mode, turn on Low Power Mode, and dim the screen. Download your movies or playlists before boarding to avoid streaming during the flight — these small habits can easily double your battery life on long routes.
If you travel often, there are better and safer ways to keep your devices charged without relying on a power bank in flight.
Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers are compact, fast, and efficient. They can charge multiple devices — even laptops — from a single outlet. Look for models with 65W or 100W output, perfect for use at airports, cafés, or hotels between flights.
A universal adapter with built-in USB-A and USB-C ports makes life easier when travelling across countries. Choose one that supports Power Delivery (PD) for faster charging speeds. Keep it in your hand luggage — you’ll need it often.
If you’re planning to upgrade your phone or tablet, look for models known for lasting power. Many now run for over a day and a half on a single charge — meaning you can skip the mid-flight top-up entirely.
You can still fly with a power bank, but Emirates passengers can no longer use or charge it on board. The airline’s updated safety policy — along with similar rules from other carriers — reflects a growing push to minimise risks tied to lithium batteries.
For UAE travellers, it’s less about restriction and more about charging smart. Arrive with full batteries, bring a reliable wall charger and travel adapter, and use the outlets available on your aircraft or at your destination.
With a bit of planning, you’ll keep your devices powered — no power bank required.
