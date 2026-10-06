What makes the Laifen Wave Pro different from a typical sonic toothbrush

Most electric toothbrush upgrades amount to more modes, a smarter app or a longer-lasting battery. The Laifen Wave Pro changes something more fundamental: how the brush head moves. It combines a wide 60-degree oscillating action with high-frequency vibration, instead of depending on sonic vibration alone. Laifen says the brush can reach up to 66,000 vibrations per minute. The practical verdict is that this hybrid movement is the Wave Pro's most meaningful distinction. Its pressure sensor and long claimed battery life add useful support, while some of its extensive app settings are more about personal preference than necessity.

Key facts

Best for: Travellers and buyers who want an electric toothbrush with adjustable dual-motion brushing Bottom line: The combined oscillation and sonic vibration make the Wave Pro genuinely different. The pressure sensor and long battery claim are likely to matter more day to day than its large number of app settings.

What you get

Laifen supplies two different heads, the Pro Whitening and Pro Plaque Removal. Both use DuPont bristles and a soft TPE coating. The handle carries an IPX8 water-resistance rating. Charging is wireless, using Laifen's charging base, and the company claims up to 70 days of operation from a full charge under its specified test conditions.

A smart pressure sensor provides an overpressure warning, addressing a notable omission from the original Laifen Wave. The Wave Pro also has a travel mode designed to stop accidental activation in luggage.

There are two main modes, Daily Clean and Deep Clean. On the handle, three intensity levels make basic adjustment relatively simple. The Laifen app provides considerably finer control, with 10 settings each for vibration intensity, oscillation range and oscillation speed. It also records information including brushing duration and pressure events. A two-minute timer and 30-second reminders are built in.

The Wave Pro's defining hardware is Laifen's proprietary servo system. According to the company, it drives an oscillating movement through 60 degrees while producing between 26,000 and 66,000 vibrations per minute. That creates two types of movement at the brush head rather than the vibration-only action associated with a conventional sonic toothbrush.

How it performs

The interesting part is not the headline vibration figure by itself. High vibration counts are familiar territory for sonic toothbrushes. What changes the brushing experience is the oscillating sweep happening at the same time.

Live Science, which tested the Wave Pro for more than two weeks, highlighted this combined sonic and oscillating action as one of the brush's main strengths. Its reviewer also found the settings highly customisable and reported still being on the first charge after using the toothbrush at home and on weekends away. The review noted that the stronger settings could feel intense for some users, which makes the adjustable intensity more relevant than it might first appear.

The pressure sensor is another upgrade with clear everyday value. Rather than simply adding another number to the specification sheet, it can alert the user when excessive pressure is detected. Laifen says the system provides both an overpressure reminder and warning light.