Self-cleaning water bottles sound more hands off than they really are, and the LARQ Bottle PureVis 2 is a useful example of where the technology works and where a sponge still matters. Its UV-C system automatically treats the water and reflective interior on a schedule, while double-wall insulation tackles the more familiar job of keeping water cold. Our verdict is positive if you regularly carry a reusable bottle and dislike the stale smell that can develop between washes. Just understand that "self cleaning" means reduced maintenance, not zero maintenance.

Key facts

Best for: Commuters, office users and frequent travellers who want an insulated bottle that needs less day to day cleaning Bottom line: The UV-C system has a practical purpose, while strong insulation and long battery life make the technology easy to live with. You still need to wash the drinking surfaces regularly.

What you get

A USB-C cable charges the cap. LARQ rates a full charge for up to two to three weeks of use, although frequent use of Adventure mode can shorten that figure. The bottle can also connect to LARQ's app for hydration and filter tracking.

PureVis 2 also includes a removable filter straw and an Essential Bottle Filter. The filter is a separate part of the system rather than another function of the UV light. LARQ says the supplied filter should be replaced after 94 litres or two months, whichever comes first.

There are also two manually activated cycles. Pressing the cap once starts the one minute Normal mode, which LARQ specifies at 12mJ/cm² of UV C. A double press starts the three minute Adventure mode, delivering a higher dose of more than 30mJ/cm².

The main feature sits inside the rechargeable cap. LARQ says its PureVis UV=C LED operates in the 270 to 275nm range. Rather than simply switching on when you remember, the bottle automatically runs a 10 second self cleaning cycle every two hours.

How it performs

The most important distinction is between self cleaning and self washing. UV C light can operate inside the bottle without detergent or brushes, but it cannot scrub residue from the mouthpiece, straw or areas the light does not reach. LARQ itself tells owners to give the PureVis 2 cap and filter straw attachment a warm, soapy rinse every one to two weeks, particularly around the mouth area. It recommends washing the bottle with warm, soapy water roughly once a month.

That makes PureVis more useful as a maintenance system between washes than as a replacement for washing. The automatic two hour cycle requires no intervention, which is the clever part. AppleInsider's reviewer reported avoiding the familiar stale bottle smell even after leaving water in the PureVis 2 for several days, although that is an individual reviewer's experience rather than a controlled test.

Insulation is less novel but arguably just as important in the UAE. LARQ rates the stainless steel bottle to keep water cold for up to 24 hours. That is useful for a bottle moving between an air conditioned office, a parked car and outdoor temperatures.

Battery maintenance should not become a daily chore either. LARQ claims up to two to three weeks per USB-C charge. Can Buy or Not reported particularly strong battery performance during its review, with its reviewer saying the bottle went about a month before needing another charge.