Stanley IceFlow review: the flip-straw bottle makes more sense for the gym

Stanley's IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler is a more practical gym companion than the brand's open straw tumblers, particularly if your bottle spends time inside a bag. The main attraction is simple: flip up the straw to drink, then fold it down when you are finished. Our verdict is that the 30 oz IceFlow is a strong choice for cold water at the gym, on a desk or during a commute, especially if leakproof carrying matters. Its insulated stainless steel body also makes sense in the UAE, where a bottle can move quickly between an air conditioned office, a warm car and an outdoor walk.