ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 combines AI performance and versatility for modern learning

Laptop features a 360-degree convertible design ideal for notes, presentations, projects
ASUS has announced the ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 in the GCC, offering students a versatile laptop for research, study and entertainment. With a 360-degree flippable design, the laptop enables students to use the device in laptop, tablet, tent and display modes. Powered by up to the latest Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor with a built-in 17 TOPS NPU and Intel Graphics, the laptop offers AI-powered productivity that can adapt to any scenario.
“Students today need a high-performing device for their studies, and the ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 strikes the right balance of performance, portability and flexibility,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, META at ASUS. “We are seeing AI being a core part of school curricula in the Middle East, and ASUS wants to ensure they have the right technology to support this.”
The ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 weighs just 1.34kg and measures 14.9mm, ensuring portability without compromise. It comes with an optional garaged stylus for sketching diagrams or scribbling notes. Externally, it has a premium aluminum chassis with an elegant Gentle Gray finish. There is a 14-inch NanoEdge display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio and a 16:10 panel delivering 400 nits of brightness. The TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care technology helps with comfortable extended viewing. There is an optional touchscreen that provides additional flexibility for interactive work and study. Connectivity-wise, the laptop comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, two USB-A ports and a combo headphone and microphone jack.
The laptop meets MIL-STD 810H US military-grade durability standards and includes a spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced hinges, and strengthened I/O ports to handle daily usage. It also comes with enterprise-grade security that protects files. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button for easy logins and a physical webcam shield for privacy.
ASUS also engineered the laptop with sustainability in mind, using recycled materials and is built for long-term reliability. With the ExpertBook B5 Flip G2, students can count on their semester running on greener, more responsible technology.