ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 combines AI performance and versatility for modern learning

The ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 weighs just 1.34kg and measures 14.9mm, ensuring portability without compromise. It comes with an optional garaged stylus for sketching diagrams or scribbling notes. Externally, it has a premium aluminum chassis with an elegant Gentle Gray finish. There is a 14-inch NanoEdge display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio and a 16:10 panel delivering 400 nits of brightness. The TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care technology helps with comfortable extended viewing. There is an optional touchscreen that provides additional flexibility for interactive work and study. Connectivity-wise, the laptop comes with dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, two USB-A ports and a combo headphone and microphone jack.