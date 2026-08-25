Power meets precision with ASUS ExpertBook Ultra

Today’s professionals are no longer just confined to the walls of an office. They are on the go and often work in different locations from their home or any remote location. In such cases, having a reliable device for work is always preferred. However, having a powerful laptop would mean extra components that would add to its weight, and an ultralight laptop means fewer components that would make it less powerful.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra strikes the right balance on both performance and portability. Made for on-the-go users, the laptop delivers a top-tier AI-accelerated performance while offering enterprise-grade security all in an ultralight form factor.

Sleek, premium design

Upon first glance at ExpertBook Ultra, you will immediately notice its minimalist design. It comes in two colours: Jet Fog and Morn Grey finishes, making it the ideal tool for modern business environments. Additionally, the laptop is made with CNC-engineered magnesium-aluminium alloy and meets US military-grade durability standards, providing real-world reliability for long periods of use.

It’s lightweight too, starting at only 0.99kg and measuring only 10.9mm thin. It’s the perfect companion for anyone who’s always on the move. Even with the slim form, the laptop boasts a full suite of I/O ports. This allows users to plug in any new or legacy accessory without any worry of incompatibility.

The backlit keyboard is great to type on thanks to a skin-friendly UV excimer coating that improves the key’s resistance to daily usage. The trackpad is also haptic-enabled, providing responsive feedback for an intuitive navigation experience.

Easy on the eyes

The 14-inch tandem touchscreen OLED display comes with a 3K (2,880 x 1800) resolution and may be one of ExpertBook Ultra’s best features. The anti-glare matte screen and 1400 nits of peak HDR brightness make it easy to use outdoors, even in well-lit environments, plus the 30-120 Hz variable refresh rate keeps the display comfortable to view for long stretches. The OLED display offers deep blacks and brighter whites with brilliant colours, especially when viewing images or videos in HDR. The screen is great overall, but having a touchscreen means it’s a fingerprint magnet.

Built to handle demanding workloads

The ExpertBook Ultra was crafted for AI-powered workflows, and it comes with up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor with up to 50 TOPS NPU. This dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) allows the laptop to handle AI tasks and perform them on-device without the need to connect online. True to that statement, the laptop breezes through any application it is running, and AI tasks are completed right away even when the device is offline.

It comes with up to 64GB LPDDR5x of RAM, meaning that it can handle multitasking sessions with ease. Users can easily switch between documents, spreadsheets and even creative applications quickly. The laptop can support up to 2TB of ultra-fast storage to store large files and applications.

Thermals are handled by ASUS ExpertCool Pro, an advanced cooling architecture that ensures consistent performance even when the laptop is under heavy workloads. All of this is done while keeping the device quiet to avoid distractions.

The laptop comes with a 70Wh battery, translating to several hours of real-world usage. Topping up the battery is done via the USB-C port, which also supports fast charging.

Perfect for meetings

Present on ExpertBook Ultra is the Full HD + IR camera that supports Windows Hello face login. It’s clear enough for work calls, though an external webcam can always be connected if preferred. For audio, there is a six-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio and even with the slim design, sound is clear and full. Combine that with two multi-array microphones, and it becomes the best tool for virtual meetings. Connectivity-wise, the laptop supports triple-band Wi-Fi 7 that provides a fast and stable wireless connection and Bluetooth 6.0 for compatibility with different peripherals.

Included in this laptop is ASUS AI ExpertMeet, a handy AI-powered assistant that helps users during meetings. It can provide minutes and translations in real time, all performed on the device so privacy won’t be an issue.

Security built into every layer

Given that this is a business-oriented device, security is a key priority. Which is why ExpertBook Ultra comes with enterprise-grade security that can safeguard important assets. ASUS ExpertGuardian is a security architecture that protects the device on a firmware level, where it prevents any unauthorised changes, detects malicious activity and enables automatic recovery. Furthermore, the power button also houses a fingerprint reader.

ASUS ExpertBook Ultra ticks all the boxes when looking for the best business laptop: it’s thin, light and powerful. It’s the best choice for professionals who want a device that’s portable and can deliver great performance.