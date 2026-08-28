ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2: Lightweight AI-powered laptop tailored for students

With the approaching school year, many students are now looking for a device to assist them in their academic work. The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 brings the best performance with up to an Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor with a 17 TOPS NPU and Intel Graphics that’s perfect for AI-accelerated productivity. All that power is packed inside a 1.34-kilogram aluminum chassis that’s only 14.9mm thin, making it easy to carry wherever students need to go.