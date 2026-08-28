ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2: Lightweight AI-powered laptop tailored for students

Slim, durable flip design with stylus and dual cameras for modern study needs
With the approaching school year, many students are now looking for a device to assist them in their academic work. The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 brings the best performance with up to an Intel Core 7 Series 3 processor with a 17 TOPS NPU and Intel Graphics that’s perfect for AI-accelerated productivity. All that power is packed inside a 1.34-kilogram aluminum chassis that’s only 14.9mm thin, making it easy to carry wherever students need to go.
Even with the slim profile, it’s built to endure daily usage, with a spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced hinges and strengthened ports.
The laptop is also versatile, with a 360°-flippable design that allows students to use it in laptop, tablet, tent and display modes. There is also a garaged MPP 2.0 stylus for effortless note-taking and sketching, plus dual cameras for taking online calls or capturing notes and projects.
The 14-inch NanoEdge touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness will give you a more comfortable experience of working because of the TÜV Rheinland-certified eye-care technology that will minimise the strain on the eyes while studying for long periods. The device is also equipped with enterprise-grade security that can prevent failure and ensure reliability.
Additional security options include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button and a physical webcam shield. For students heading back to school, the ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip G2 offers a practical option for supporting their studies.