5 laptop accessories every student needs in 2026

Students are getting ready for another busy academic year, and for many, a laptop will be at the centre of everything from lectures and assignments to research and group projects. If you’re heading back to university or starting a new semester, chances are you’re already thinking about what you need to make studying a little easier.

Having the right accessories can help turn your laptop into a more practical study setup. A wireless mouse can make long study sessions more comfortable, a laptop bag keeps your device protected on the move, while a reliable Wi-Fi connection can make all the difference when attending online classes, downloading course material or working on assignments from home or the library.