5 laptop accessories every student needs in 2026

Get ready for back to school with these essential school supplies
Students are getting ready for another busy academic year, and for many, a laptop will be at the centre of everything from lectures and assignments to research and group projects. If you’re heading back to university or starting a new semester, chances are you’re already thinking about what you need to make studying a little easier.
Having the right accessories can help turn your laptop into a more practical study setup. A wireless mouse can make long study sessions more comfortable, a laptop bag keeps your device protected on the move, while a reliable Wi-Fi connection can make all the difference when attending online classes, downloading course material or working on assignments from home or the library.
Here’s a quick rundown of five laptop accessories every student should have 2026 – from wireless essentials to connectivity upgrades.
Comfortable, Precise and Built for Everyday Use
Looking for a simple wireless mouse for work, study or everyday browsing? The HP 150 Wireless USB Mouse combines an ergonomic, ambidextrous design with 1600 DPI optical tracking for smooth and precise control.
Its 2.4 GHz wireless connection keeps your desk free from unnecessary cables, while its single-battery design makes it a convenient companion for laptops and desktops. Whether you're working from home, studying or simply browsing, the HP 150 offers a straightforward wireless experience without the clutter.
Lightweight Laptop Protection for Work and Study
A good laptop bag needs to protect your device without becoming a burden to carry. The Lenovo T210 Toploader is designed for 15.6-inch laptops, offering a lightweight and practical way to carry your laptop wherever you go.
Its water-repellent design provides added protection against everyday spills and light exposure to the elements, while its sleek profile makes it suitable for both work and university. For anyone regularly carrying a laptop between home, the office or campus, the T210 is a practical everyday choice.
A Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for Everyday Productivity
If you're looking to create a cleaner and more comfortable workspace, the Logitech MK270 Wireless Combo brings your keyboard and mouse together in one convenient package.
While the wireless design helps eliminate cable clutter. Its long battery life means less time spent replacing batteries, making it a practical choice for home offices, students and everyday computer users.
A Simple Way to Eliminate Wi-Fi Dead Zones
Weak Wi-Fi in certain corners of your home can be frustrating, especially when you're working, studying or streaming. The TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender is designed to help extend your wireless coverage and reduce those frustrating dead zones.
With dual band connectivity and speeds of up to 733 Mbps, the RE220 can help provide more consistent Wi-Fi coverage across different areas of your home. It is a practical upgrade for households where the existing router doesn't quite reach every room.
Faster, More Reliable Connectivity for Your Home
As more devices connect to the internet at home, having a reliable router becomes increasingly important. The TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 AX1500 Gigabit Dual-Band Router is designed to deliver faster connectivity while supporting the demands of modern connected homes.
With Wi-Fi 6 technology, dual-band connectivity, Gigabit ports and WPA3 security, it is suited to everything from online study and work to 4K streaming and gaming on consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation. For households looking to upgrade their home network, the AX1500 offers a modern connectivity solution.