Home Fibre plans get 20 per cent off, while Home Wireless plans get 10 per cent
Dubai: UAE telecom operator du has launched a series of back-to-school offers, including discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected Power Plans for six months.
The promotion also gives customers an additional 60GB of data when they subscribe to annual prepaid Flexi plans, aimed at providing greater connectivity while on the move.
The offers extend to home internet services, with du providing a 20 per cent discount on Home Fibre plans and 10 per cent off Home Wireless plans.
A selection of devices and accessories is also included in the back-to-school promotion.
The offers come as families and students prepare for the start of the new academic year, with telecom services and mobile data playing an increasingly central role in studying, working and staying connected.