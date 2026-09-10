Dahua Technology launches AI-enabled WITHS wireless camera series to transform GCC surveillance

Built on three guiding principles — Simple, Smart, and Secure — the WITHS Series empowers businesses to deploy scalable surveillance across retail, corporate, industrial, and residential environments rapidly. By prioritising wireless setups, the series significantly cuts installation time. It seamlessly integrates with the DMSS mobile application, catering to the region’s growing preference for mobile-first, remote operations while natively supporting centralised management via network video recorders (NVRs) for larger footprints.