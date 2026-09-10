Dahua Technology launches AI-enabled WITHS wireless camera series to transform GCC surveillance

WITHS Series brings simple, smart, secure monitoring to diverse business sites
Dahua Technology has officially launched its new WITHS Series across the GCC and wider MENA region, introducing a comprehensive lineup of wireless, AI-enabled cameras. Engineered to meet the evolving security demands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the new series delivers flexible, high-performance monitoring without the operational complexities of traditional wired systems.
Built on three guiding principles — Simple, Smart, and Secure — the WITHS Series empowers businesses to deploy scalable surveillance across retail, corporate, industrial, and residential environments rapidly. By prioritising wireless setups, the series significantly cuts installation time. It seamlessly integrates with the DMSS mobile application, catering to the region’s growing preference for mobile-first, remote operations while natively supporting centralised management via network video recorders (NVRs) for larger footprints.
The highly adaptable portfolio encompasses indoor, outdoor, and 4G-enabled configurations to address diverse operational use cases:
The highly adaptable WITHS Series portfolio encompasses indoor, outdoor, and 4G-enabled configurations to address diverse operational use cases. Indoor models feature AI-powered human and pet detection, 360-degree auto-tracking, two-way communication, and privacy modes, with advanced variants adding facial recognition and gesture-based interaction.
Designed for the GCC climate, rugged outdoor units combine weather-resistant construction, WizColor low-light imaging, and AI human/vehicle discrimination with active deterrence alarms.
Additionally, 4G SIM-enabled Apollo and Picoo models offer solar charging options and plug-and-play onboard storage, ensuring continuous monitoring in remote environments lacking Wi-Fi or grid power.
As digital transformation continues to accelerate across the MENA region, businesses increasingly require security infrastructure that balances sophisticated AI intelligence with accessible management.
The Dahua WITHS Series represents a practical, highly adaptable approach to modern commercial surveillance, ensuring reliable protection when and where it is needed most.