Index inclusion takes effect September 1 and could bring new passive fund inflows
Dubai: du will join the MSCI UAE Standard Index from September 1, giving the Dubai-listed telecom operator greater exposure to international funds that track one of the world's major emerging-market benchmarks.
The inclusion follows MSCI's latest Equity Index Review and will be implemented after the market closes on August 31. The change could increase the stock's visibility among global institutional investors and support trading liquidity as index-tracking funds adjust their portfolios.
The MSCI UAE Standard Index forms part of the wider MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which covers large- and mid-cap companies across 24 emerging-market countries.
du said its growing market capitalisation, free float and trading liquidity supported its eligibility for inclusion.
The company expects the move to generate passive inflows from funds that track MSCI benchmarks, while expanding its exposure to international institutional investors.
Combined with our strong H1 2026 financial performance, including double-digit net profit growth and continued margin expansion, it underscores the strength and resilience of our business model and long-term investment case. Beyond du, this inclusion highlights the increasing depth, liquidity and attractiveness of the UAE's capital markets, supporting the country's position as a leading destination for international investment.Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer of du
The index inclusion follows a stronger first-half performance from the telecom operator.
du reported revenue of Dh8.2 billion for the first six months of 2026, up 5.8% from a year earlier, while service revenue increased 7.7%.
EBITDA rose 10.5% to Dh4 billion and its EBITDA margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 49.2%.
Net profit climbed 12.6% to Dh1.6 billion, while operating free cash flow increased 9.7% to Dh3 billion.
The company ended the period with 9.3 million mobile subscribers and 744,000 fixed customers.
du's inclusion becomes effective from September 1 following the portfolio changes at the end of trading on August 31.