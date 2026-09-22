Who can actually see your screen in an open-plan office

A privacy screen does not make a computer display private. It changes the directions from which that display can be read. Inside the permitted viewing cone, the picture remains visible. Move far enough to the side and microscopic louvres in the filter restrict the light reaching your eyes, making the display appear much darker. A common specification is a 60-degree viewing zone, roughly 30 degrees either side of centre. That distinction matters in an open-plan office because the person at the next desk and the person walking directly behind your chair are looking at the screen from very different angles.