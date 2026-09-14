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Best rowing machines on Amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for home cardio

Compact, comfortable rowing machines for a better home cardio setup

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Gulf News
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Rowing delivers an efficient full-body cardio workout, combining endurance and strength while making the most of limited home training time.
Rowing delivers an efficient full-body cardio workout, combining endurance and strength while making the most of limited home training time.

A rowing machine packs cardio and resistance work into one movement, but the right model depends as much on your home as your training plans. Magnetic rowers tend to suit shared spaces because their resistance systems run quietly, while air and water machines offer a different feel and usually need more room. Storage matters too, particularly in UAE apartments where permanently giving up two metres of floor space may not be practical. Our top pick is the MERACH Magnetic Rowing Machine, a compact magnetic model that can be stored vertically and combines 16 resistance levels with app connectivity.

MERACH Magnetic Rowing Machine

Verdict: Our space saving pick combines quiet magnetic resistance with a dual rail design and vertical storage, making it particularly practical for apartments.

  • Resistance: Magnetic, 16 levels

  • Maximum user weight: 160kg

  • Monitor: LCD

  • Storage: 0.49*0.64

  • Dimensions: 96D x 17W x 56.5H centimeters

    The R02 is the model we would look at first when floor space and noise matter. MERACH uses a magnetic resistance system with 16 settings, while twin slide rails provide a broad, stable base for the seat. The researched listing gives a 160kg maximum user weight and built in wheels for moving the machine once a session is finished.

    Its compact format is the main reason it leads this list. Rather than requiring a folding rail, the rower can be stored vertically, so you can reclaim much of the room between workouts. App support also gives it more training flexibility than a basic LCD only machine.

What we like

  • 16 magnetic resistance settings

  • Dual slide rails and transport wheels

  • Space conscious vertical storage

Best for: Apartment users who want a quiet rower that does not permanently dominate the room.

PASYOU Air Rowing Machine

Verdict: A long, air resistance rower suited to people who prioritise a more dynamic stroke over the smallest possible footprint.

  • Resistance: Air, 10 adjustable settings

  • Rail: 49.5 inches

  • Monitor: Backlit LCD with Bluetooth

  • Dimensions: About 244 x 51 x 114cm

  • Maximum user weight: 350lbs

Air resistance reacts to how strongly you row, giving the PASYOU PR70 a different character from the magnetic machines here. It also provides 10 adjustment settings. Independent testing by Rudergeraete Tests praised its fluid rowing feel and rated its resistance particularly highly, while noting its aluminium and steel construction.

The backlit monitor covers the key workout data and Bluetooth adds Kinomap compatibility. The 47 inch rail also gives you generous travel. The trade off is space: at roughly 244cm long when deployed, this is a machine to measure for carefully. It can be stored more compactly, but independent reviewers report that putting it away is less convenient than on smaller magnetic models.

What we like

  • Responsive air resistance

  • Long rail for a generous stroke

  • Bluetooth enabled monitor

Best for: Regular rowers with enough workout space who prefer air resistance.

Sunny Health & Fitness

Verdict: A straightforward folding magnetic rower with a comfortable seat and simple controls, well suited to everyday home sessions.

  • Resistance: Magnetic, 12 levels

  • Dimensions: 59D x 109W x 37H centimeters

  • Maximum user weight: 130kg

  • Monitor: Time, count, calories, total count and scan

Sunny Health & Fitness keeps this rower reassuringly simple. Its 16 level magnetic resistance is adjusted manually, and the manufacturer says the system is designed for smooth, quiet rowing. The machine folds upright and has transport wheels, giving it a clear advantage when you need to move exercise equipment out of the way.

Comfort gets more attention than on many basic machines. There is a wide padded seat, adjustable strapped pedals and a foam covered handle. The 106cm slide rail provides useful travel, while the device holder gives you somewhere to put a phone or tablet. Its digital monitor is deliberately uncomplicated rather than app focused.

What we like

  • 16 resistance settings

  • Wide padded seat

  • Folding rail and transport wheels

Best for: Buyers who want a conventional, easy to store magnetic rower without making connected training a priority.

JOROTO Water Rowing Machine

Verdict: The most furniture like option here uses solid oak and water resistance, with a folding frame that helps a substantial rower live more comfortably at home.

  • Resistance: Water, six water levels

  • Frame: FSC certified solid oak

  • Monitor: Time, distance, calories, strokes, SPM and other metrics

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth with FTMS support

  • Maximum user weight: 350lbs

The JOROTO takes a different approach to both resistance and appearance. JOROTO builds it from solid oak and uses a water tank to create resistance, giving each pull the characteristic sound and feel associated with water rowers. Six marked water levels let you alter the base resistance.

Its monitor is more capable than the simple consoles on some home machines, recording time, distance, calories, strokes, stroke rate and 500m pace among its metrics. Bluetooth uses the FTMS protocol, and JOROTO provides Kinomap connection instructions. The frame folds through 180 degrees for storage, an important feature given the size of a full length water rower.

What we like

  • Water-resistance rowing feel

  • Solid oak frame

  • Bluetooth monitor and folding design

Best for: Buyers who want a water rower that looks more at home in a living space than typical gym equipment.

FEIERDUN H-189 Rowing Machine

Verdict: A compact magnetic option with dual rails and 16 resistance settings, aimed at buyers who value straightforward specifications and easy storage.

  • Resistance: Magnetic, 16 levels

  • Dimensions: 156.2D x 47W x 73.2H centimeters

  • Maximum user weight: 350lb

  • Monitor: LCD

  • Storage: Compact Storage & Easy to Move

The FEIERDUN H 189 makes a strong case on basic specifications. Its dual aluminium slide rails support the seat, while a magnetic system provides 16 resistance levels. The machine measures 61.5 inches long, considerably shorter than the PASYOU, and built in wheels help with moving it after training.

The LCD records core workout data including time, distance, speed, calories and stroke count. Kinomap compatibility adds an option for guided or interactive sessions. Its compact dimensions are useful for smaller homes, although taller buyers should pay particular attention to rail travel and fit before ordering. Secondary user feedback suggests the shorter geometry is better suited to users around six feet and below, so this is one specification worth checking against your height.

What we like

  • Compact frame

  • 16 magnetic resistance settings

  • Dual rails and transport wheels

Best for: Buyers seeking a compact magnetic rower, particularly where a shorter overall machine is easier to accommodate.

What to look for in a rowing machine

Start with resistance type. Magnetic machines are the natural choice when low operating noise and selectable resistance levels matter. Air resistance responds more noticeably to rowing effort, while water resistance provides its own distinctive stroke feel and sound.

Next, measure the space twice: once for rowing and once for storage. A folding machine such as the Sunny can dramatically shorten its floor footprint, while vertically stored models such as the MERACH and FEIERDUN may suit homes where floor area is scarce but wall side storage is available.

Finally, check rail length and user capacity, not just the resistance count. Taller users need enough rail travel to complete a comfortable stroke. A padded seat, secure foot straps and a handle that feels natural also matter during longer sessions. Most machines here use battery powered or manual electronics rather than relying on a large mains powered drive system. For any UAE model supplied with a mains adapter, confirm that the supplied electrical specification and plug are appropriate for local use before purchase.

Verdict

For most space conscious home users, the MERACH R02 Magnetic Rowing Machine is our top pick. Its 16 level magnetic resistance, dual rails, transport wheels and vertical storage address the practical issues that matter when a rowing machine shares a room with the rest of your life.

Choose the PASYOU if you have more floor space and prefer air resistance, or the Sunny Health & Fitness if a conventional folding magnetic design and padded seat appeal more. The JOROTO is the distinctive choice for water resistance and an oak frame. For a shorter magnetic machine with straightforward controls, the FEIERDUN rounds out the list

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Why rowing makes full-body home cardio so efficient

Also Read: Best exercise bikes on Amazon.ae 2026: Five home cardio picks for different riders

Also Read: Best skipping ropes on amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for fast home HIIT workouts

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