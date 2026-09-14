Best rowing machines on Amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for home cardio

Compact, comfortable rowing machines for a better home cardio setup
A rowing machine packs cardio and resistance work into one movement, but the right model depends as much on your home as your training plans. Magnetic rowers tend to suit shared spaces because their resistance systems run quietly, while air and water machines offer a different feel and usually need more room. Storage matters too, particularly in UAE apartments where permanently giving up two metres of floor space may not be practical. Our top pick is the MERACH Magnetic Rowing Machine, a compact magnetic model that can be stored vertically and combines 16 resistance levels with app connectivity.
Verdict: Our space saving pick combines quiet magnetic resistance with a dual rail design and vertical storage, making it particularly practical for apartments.
Resistance: Magnetic, 16 levels
Maximum user weight: 160kg
Monitor: LCD
Storage: 0.49*0.64
Dimensions: 96D x 17W x 56.5H centimeters
The R02 is the model we would look at first when floor space and noise matter. MERACH uses a magnetic resistance system with 16 settings, while twin slide rails provide a broad, stable base for the seat. The researched listing gives a 160kg maximum user weight and built in wheels for moving the machine once a session is finished.
Its compact format is the main reason it leads this list. Rather than requiring a folding rail, the rower can be stored vertically, so you can reclaim much of the room between workouts. App support also gives it more training flexibility than a basic LCD only machine.
What we like
16 magnetic resistance settings
Dual slide rails and transport wheels
Space conscious vertical storage
Best for: Apartment users who want a quiet rower that does not permanently dominate the room.
Verdict: A long, air resistance rower suited to people who prioritise a more dynamic stroke over the smallest possible footprint.
Resistance: Air, 10 adjustable settings
Rail: 49.5 inches
Monitor: Backlit LCD with Bluetooth
Dimensions: About 244 x 51 x 114cm
Maximum user weight: 350lbs
Air resistance reacts to how strongly you row, giving the PASYOU PR70 a different character from the magnetic machines here. It also provides 10 adjustment settings. Independent testing by Rudergeraete Tests praised its fluid rowing feel and rated its resistance particularly highly, while noting its aluminium and steel construction.
The backlit monitor covers the key workout data and Bluetooth adds Kinomap compatibility. The 47 inch rail also gives you generous travel. The trade off is space: at roughly 244cm long when deployed, this is a machine to measure for carefully. It can be stored more compactly, but independent reviewers report that putting it away is less convenient than on smaller magnetic models.
What we like
Responsive air resistance
Long rail for a generous stroke
Bluetooth enabled monitor
Best for: Regular rowers with enough workout space who prefer air resistance.
Verdict: A straightforward folding magnetic rower with a comfortable seat and simple controls, well suited to everyday home sessions.
Resistance: Magnetic, 12 levels
Dimensions: 59D x 109W x 37H centimeters
Maximum user weight: 130kg
Monitor: Time, count, calories, total count and scan
Sunny Health & Fitness keeps this rower reassuringly simple. Its 16 level magnetic resistance is adjusted manually, and the manufacturer says the system is designed for smooth, quiet rowing. The machine folds upright and has transport wheels, giving it a clear advantage when you need to move exercise equipment out of the way.
Comfort gets more attention than on many basic machines. There is a wide padded seat, adjustable strapped pedals and a foam covered handle. The 106cm slide rail provides useful travel, while the device holder gives you somewhere to put a phone or tablet. Its digital monitor is deliberately uncomplicated rather than app focused.
What we like
16 resistance settings
Wide padded seat
Folding rail and transport wheels
Best for: Buyers who want a conventional, easy to store magnetic rower without making connected training a priority.
Verdict: The most furniture like option here uses solid oak and water resistance, with a folding frame that helps a substantial rower live more comfortably at home.
Resistance: Water, six water levels
Frame: FSC certified solid oak
Monitor: Time, distance, calories, strokes, SPM and other metrics
Connectivity: Bluetooth with FTMS support
Maximum user weight: 350lbs
The JOROTO takes a different approach to both resistance and appearance. JOROTO builds it from solid oak and uses a water tank to create resistance, giving each pull the characteristic sound and feel associated with water rowers. Six marked water levels let you alter the base resistance.
Its monitor is more capable than the simple consoles on some home machines, recording time, distance, calories, strokes, stroke rate and 500m pace among its metrics. Bluetooth uses the FTMS protocol, and JOROTO provides Kinomap connection instructions. The frame folds through 180 degrees for storage, an important feature given the size of a full length water rower.
What we like
Water-resistance rowing feel
Solid oak frame
Bluetooth monitor and folding design
Best for: Buyers who want a water rower that looks more at home in a living space than typical gym equipment.
Verdict: A compact magnetic option with dual rails and 16 resistance settings, aimed at buyers who value straightforward specifications and easy storage.
Resistance: Magnetic, 16 levels
Dimensions: 156.2D x 47W x 73.2H centimeters
Maximum user weight: 350lb
Monitor: LCD
Storage: Compact Storage & Easy to Move
The FEIERDUN H 189 makes a strong case on basic specifications. Its dual aluminium slide rails support the seat, while a magnetic system provides 16 resistance levels. The machine measures 61.5 inches long, considerably shorter than the PASYOU, and built in wheels help with moving it after training.
The LCD records core workout data including time, distance, speed, calories and stroke count. Kinomap compatibility adds an option for guided or interactive sessions. Its compact dimensions are useful for smaller homes, although taller buyers should pay particular attention to rail travel and fit before ordering. Secondary user feedback suggests the shorter geometry is better suited to users around six feet and below, so this is one specification worth checking against your height.
What we like
Compact frame
16 magnetic resistance settings
Dual rails and transport wheels
Best for: Buyers seeking a compact magnetic rower, particularly where a shorter overall machine is easier to accommodate.
Start with resistance type. Magnetic machines are the natural choice when low operating noise and selectable resistance levels matter. Air resistance responds more noticeably to rowing effort, while water resistance provides its own distinctive stroke feel and sound.
Next, measure the space twice: once for rowing and once for storage. A folding machine such as the Sunny can dramatically shorten its floor footprint, while vertically stored models such as the MERACH and FEIERDUN may suit homes where floor area is scarce but wall side storage is available.
Finally, check rail length and user capacity, not just the resistance count. Taller users need enough rail travel to complete a comfortable stroke. A padded seat, secure foot straps and a handle that feels natural also matter during longer sessions. Most machines here use battery powered or manual electronics rather than relying on a large mains powered drive system. For any UAE model supplied with a mains adapter, confirm that the supplied electrical specification and plug are appropriate for local use before purchase.
For most space conscious home users, the MERACH R02 Magnetic Rowing Machine is our top pick. Its 16 level magnetic resistance, dual rails, transport wheels and vertical storage address the practical issues that matter when a rowing machine shares a room with the rest of your life.
Choose the PASYOU if you have more floor space and prefer air resistance, or the Sunny Health & Fitness if a conventional folding magnetic design and padded seat appeal more. The JOROTO is the distinctive choice for water resistance and an oak frame. For a shorter magnetic machine with straightforward controls, the FEIERDUN rounds out the list
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