Best rowing machines on Amazon.ae 2026: Five picks for home cardio

Dimensions: 96D x 17W x 56.5H centimeters

The R02 is the model we would look at first when floor space and noise matter. MERACH uses a magnetic resistance system with 16 settings, while twin slide rails provide a broad, stable base for the seat. The researched listing gives a 160kg maximum user weight and built in wheels for moving the machine once a session is finished.

Its compact format is the main reason it leads this list. Rather than requiring a folding rail, the rower can be stored vertically, so you can reclaim much of the room between workouts. App support also gives it more training flexibility than a basic LCD only machine.