Black Friday is a useful opportunity to rethink the grooming tools taking up space in your bathroom, particularly if you own separate devices for your beard, hair and body. The Philips MG7922/15 All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series makes a convincing case for consolidation, with 13 grooming tools, adjustable trimming lengths and a showerproof design. For men who regularly maintain their own grooming routine, it looks like a practical alternative to keeping several trimmers.