The 4 beauty finds to check before Amazon Beauty Week ends

A good moisturiser can do more than make skin feel soft. Ingredients such as glycerin attract water, while dimethicone helps reduce moisture loss, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. It is a useful reminder that the best beauty purchases are often the ones with a clear everyday purpose. With Amazon.ae Beauty Week bringing promotional offers across beauty and personal care, the opportunity is to choose products that earn their place in your routine. These four finds cover body care, hair styling, eye-area skincare and makeup organisation, with practical reasons to consider each.