How detours and passion shaped Anand Singh's Ice Cream venture
Abu Dhabi: At five, Anand Singh lived on a street thick with children and knew exactly what he would become: a train driver. Not a passenger, not an enthusiast. The one up front. For years the answer never changed.
Then it changed constantly. Architect. Political scientist. Filmmaker. Today, a month short of 25, he is co-founder of Mina Creamery, the ice cream shop people drive out of central Abu Dhabi to find, and he insists none of it was planned.
When the typical life story of an Indian is planned out step by step, with the safest options to pick from, Anand keeps choosing the more particular one and trusting that the right people will find it.
Growing up, Anand changed schools nine times across India as his father's government job took the family from one posting to another. When asked about his childhood ambitions, he recalls wanting to drive a train.
That ambition eventually gave way to architecture, an interest that still comes through when he talks about the shop's design, from the elements on the wall to the intentional curve of every corner.
His first real break with convention came after tenth grade, when Indian students are asked to choose a stream. While most choose science, Anand opted for humanities because it let him study the subjects he liked.
His family supported the decision even though he describes it as neither common nor widely accepted where he is from. "Everyone's taking a safer choice," he says. "I chose something I just wanted to do."
At NYU Abu Dhabi, he planned to study political science until a film class changed his mind. Although he could have pursued both, he went through for a double major, choosing subjects he wanted to learn.
Instead, he took only the political science electives he loved and used the remaining room in his schedule to explore music, theatre and geography, graduating with a film degree that most people would hardly consider a route to steady work.
"I never studied for a job," he says, crediting a family who would have welcomed him back if things went wrong. Having that safety net, he argues, gives people the freedom to pursue what they care about.
The idea took shape in his final year, assembled from souvenirs. Wherever he travelled, he found beloved ice cream makers, small and local, the kind of place a neighbourhood claims as its own.
At home, the default for a generation of children was the OG- Baskin Robbins. But the country's palate had outgrown it. People here come from everywhere, and they know what good tastes like.
He admits he is not an ice cream obsessive. "I'm not a big fan of ice cream, either." What drew him was how it is built: a base, then layers folded through it, jams and sauces and biscuits and cake, each a chance to tell a story.
The recipes belong to his business partner, Rehab, A friend he found on Instagram. She ran a blog called Ice Cream Diaries, about 500 followers and a vision. Anand was still at university, doom scrolling through his Instagram. He wrote to say he liked her work and they should build something together. She now runs the production at the creamery beside him.
You see that shared passion in their works, the research and what they produce. The French toast flavour contains real French toast, baked in-house from the brioche of a friend's café, B Club. The summer favourite turns a cafeteria juice into a scoop: Aseer Abood. The most popular, salted saffron swirled with Omani halwa, needs no gimmick.
For the first stretch there was no shop at all. Mina Creamery sold online, once a week, at noon on Thursday. Customers ordered a day ahead and picked a delivery slot. The product travelled in five kilos of dry ice through a cold-chain partner to all seven Emirates, and the drop sold out within the hour, almost always.
By any commercial logic it was a terrible way to sell an impulse product, and that was the point. "If you want our ice cream, you got to wait a full day," he says.
The wait filtered for people who cared, and it left the team the rest of the week to make everything fresh.
Hospitality runs on long hours and short rest. The Creamery does not. Staff work eight-hour shifts, and everyone gets two days off. The shop opens at noon, and stays closed on Monday and Tuesday.
The closure began as triage, two days to repair whatever the weekend broke, change the schedule and return stronger by Wednesday, and has hardened into a philosophy.
He is wary of making things too easy for customers, too. "If I have to think about when I go, I plan it," he says that is how you start to care.
Anand knew the district Mina, from his first job after graduation, at a film studio among its earliest tenants: a creative quarter in an old trading area, still under development, about ten minutes from where the city goes out to dinner.
He and Rehab decided to be early adopters. The wager was simple. Make something worth driving to, make parking easy, and people will drive.
The brand's look began with fabric over the pint lids, the cloth a neighbour drape over a dish before sending it next door. In the shop, he pushed the idea further. Block print runs across the textiles, the staff shirts, the tiles embossed along the counter.
It is also a quarrel with the city. "Everyone just makes minimal things in this country," Anand says. "There's a crazy obsession with everything being too plain, too Scandinavian, too Japanese. That's beautiful. But I'm sick of it."
His answer is a room too small to overwhelm and too dense to take in at once. You can spend ten minutes just looking, he says, and still be registering things.
Artists leave work for the walls nearly every other week. The architect he never became got his building after all, and Anand is already imagining a distinct design language for every future location.
Opening the store took a year and three months. He describes it as a process of learning what he knew and what he didn’t, with contractors eager for his money and no way to push back, because he did not know enough to argue. "Every day feels like you're dipping toes in lava."
The equipment alone makes the business expensive to start, so he and Rehab began small and upgraded after opening, as takings allowed.
For the first five months, the shop had no employees. Anand, Rehab, a design lead named Andres and a friend or two scooped the ice cream themselves. Then came the summer. A line formed at 3 p.m. and ran until 7, every day, 700 to 800 people, and there were no systems to handle it. "Nothing matters when you cannot give everyone a great experience," he says.
He built a management layer from within: part-timers became shift supervisors and a front-of-house manager. The team is now 14, adding two or three people a month. Weekdays bring 500 to 600 customers and weekends up to 800, the same numbers as the worst of summer, absorbed more gracefully.
He and Rehab are working it out on common sense and gut, instead of a corporate guide of Dos and Don’ts and he is sure they get about half of it wrong.
Did he ever think of quitting? Never, and his reasoning is peculiar. His expectations were so low at the start that things could hardly get worse, but he is confident. "I can survive this."
Tenth grade, he points out, did not change his life. What did was saying yes to random things, a summer camp in Belgium, years of travel that taught him what good ice cream is and made him want to bring it home.
Do not fixate on a single goal. You will only punish yourself for missing it, he says. He still does not know what he will want in a year or two. "Maybe I'll open a taco shop."