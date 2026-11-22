Doctors find mercury levels 12,500 times above the permissible limit.
A 17-year-old girl in Kerala has developed a serious kidney condition allegedly linked to the use of a fairness cream she bought online after watching Instagram influencers promote it, doctors treating her said on Saturday.
The teenager initially used the product to tackle pimples, dark spots and pigmentation. After noticing an improvement in her skin, she reportedly ordered several more bottles over the following year. Medical tests later detected dangerously high levels of mercury in her body, according to doctors at a hospital in Malappuram.
The case has renewed concerns about unverified skincare products promoted through social media and sold through informal online channels.
According to PTI, the girl came across promotional videos by Instagram influencers who claimed the cream could remove pimples, dark spots and pigmentation.
The videos included a WhatsApp number through which customers could contact the sellers.
She placed an order after contacting the seller.
Believing the cream was effective, she ordered several more bottles over the following year.
She later began experiencing health problems, including a sudden drop in blood pressure and fainting.
Swelling in her legs made it difficult for her to walk and climb stairs, prompting her family to seek medical help.
Doctors treating the teenager said detailed medical examinations detected dangerously high levels of mercury in her blood and body.
She was diagnosed with membranous nephropathy, a serious condition that affects the kidneys' filtering units.
According to the treating nephrologist:
Mercury can severely damage the kidneys' filtering units.
Tests on the cream allegedly detected 12,500 parts per million (ppm) of mercury.
The permissible level cited by the doctor was less than 1 ppm.
The findings indicated that exposure to the mercury-containing product had caused the kidney ailment, the doctor said.
The doctor warned against advertisements promising instant skin lightening or rapid improvements in skin tone. People with skin concerns were advised to consult a qualified dermatologist rather than rely on unverified products.
The girl said she had informed the company about her health problems but did not receive a satisfactory response.
The company initially told her that senior officials would be informed, but later stopped responding to her messages, she alleged.
Her family has decided to initiate legal proceedings against the company in the consumer court. They have not disclosed the cream's name as they prepare to take legal action.
In a separate report, Manorama News spoke to a dermatologist based in Kochi about the risks associated with unverified fairness creams and the warning signs consumers should watch for.
The dermatologist advised consumers not to trust claims of quick or dramatic changes in skin tone. A qualified dermatologist should assess skin concerns and recommend products suited to an individual's needs.
Red flags to watch for:
Promises of instant results: Claims that pimples disappear almost immediately may indicate the presence of steroids, the dermatologist said.
Rapid skin improvement: Products promising visible changes within days may contain ingredients such as hydroquinone, which can have side effects if used incorrectly or for too long.
Unverified online sellers: Creams sold through social media accounts or WhatsApp channels may not provide reliable information about their ingredients or safety.
Missing product details: Check whether the packaging clearly identifies the manufacturer and manufacturing licence.
Products labelled 'natural' or 'Ayurvedic': Such labels do not automatically guarantee safety. Some products may also contain high levels of mercury, the dermatologist cautioned.
Anyone already using a cream with suspected harmful ingredients should seek medical advice before stopping it abruptly. Steroid-containing creams may need to be gradually tapered under a doctor's guidance.
The case comes amid wider concerns over harmful cosmetics in the market. According to Manorama News, the Kerala State Drugs Control Department has seized cosmetics worth more than Rs10 lakh during inspections under Operation Soundarya, which targets products containing harmful substances.
The department's findings included:
Cosmetics containing dangerously high levels of mercury.
Perfumes containing methyl alcohol.
Two Pakistan-made face creams with mercury concentrations of up to 20,000 ppm, compared with the permissible limit of 1 ppm.
The seized products reportedly failed to meet standards under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020. The department has cautioned consumers against using cosmetics that do not clearly display details of the manufacturer and manufacturing licence.
The teenager's case highlights the potential risks of buying skincare products based on influencer promotions, particularly when sellers operate through informal channels.
A product that promises quick results is not necessarily safe. Consumers should check product details, avoid unverified sellers and seek advice from qualified dermatologists before using treatments for skin conditions.
Doctors are urging consumers to look beyond promotional claims and prioritise safety over promises of lighter or blemish-free skin.
With inputs from Agencies