A script by the late Saira Raza, who wrote Mere Humsafar and died in June 2025, flips the formula: here the downtrodden, mistreated one is the hero, Anas (Farhan Saeed). Sana Javed's Ansa, whose life is wrecked by a AI-doctored video, marries him, and it is her courage that gets him out of jail.