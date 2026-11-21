Tears, twists and one brutal finale: the best Pakistani dramas of 2026 you need to watch
Eight dramas were all the buzz in 2026: one courtroom reckoning, one cybercrime gut-punch, three love stories, a doctor with in-laws, a tribal saga and an Umera Ahmed serial that is still airing. Seven have wrapped; only Dar-e-Nijaat is still on air as of 21 November 2026.
Hania Aamir (Dr Ayra) and Bilal Abbas Khan (Kamyar) shared the screen for the first time, and fans decided within one episode that this was a pairing. Bilal arrived in episode one with a Cybertruck and an attitude; viewers spent the next four months debating which was more dangerous.
Written by Radain Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malek. the show drew criticism for its plot and still topped the conversation, largely on the strength of the leads' chemistry.
Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada wrote his first-ever script, and it turned out to be a courtroom drama about rape and justice that viewers could not stop discussing. Saba Qamar plays Sehar Moazzam, a creative director assaulted by her wealthy boss Kamran, played with chilling ease by Faysal Quraishi.
The finale gave Sehar her verdict, and Geo even ran a special discussion on its news channel before it aired, which is about as on-brand as a drama can get.
Pakeezah (Sehar Khan), a newly minted lawyer, and Faraz (Nameer Khan), an engineer, are filmed at gunpoint and the video is leaked online. Cue, a cybercrime drama that refuses to look away: from families choosing shame over support to how differently society treats male and female victims.
Kubra Khan plays Dr Sania, an ambitious doctor who marries into a family that runs a hospital and discovers that a medical degree does not exempt you from being a bahu. Shuja Asad plays her husband Salman, a man flawed enough that the actor's farewell post was largely a reckoning with those flaws.
This was Mehreen Jabbar's first full-length serial since 2019, written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, and it inherited Meri Zindagi Hai Tu's Friday–Saturday slot. The episode in which Saba Hameed's Dr Farheen dies left viewers in pieces, and Hajra Yamin's quiet breakdown as Minha did the same with barely a line.
Geo billed it as the biggest love story of the year, and Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, reunited after Deewangi and Jaan Nisar, gave the fans what they came for: Episode one alone passed eight million views. Danish plays Sayhaan Ghazi, the kind heir of a broken, powerful family; Hiba plays a double role, Elif and later Ilham.
Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Babar Javed for BJ Productions, Humrahi crossed 900 million YouTube views before its finale, which was screened in cinemas and aired on Geo the same night. Then Sayhaan died. Fans who had booked cinema seats for a happy ending are, by all accounts, still recovering.
The posters sold a Sajal Aly–Ameer Gilani romance. Farhat Ishtiaq had other plans. Ameer's Mudassir, Rabiya's husband, is murdered by her obsessive stalker Torsum, leaving her in the care of Sar Buland, played by singer-turned-actor Danyal Zafar, whose chemistry with Sajal promptly became the show's biggest talking point.
Directed by Shahzad Kashmiri for Momina Duraid's MD Productions, this tribal saga of feuds and generational trauma started slowly, then picked up ratings and social media heat, and crossed a billion YouTube views in August.
A script by the late Saira Raza, who wrote Mere Humsafar and died in June 2025, flips the formula: here the downtrodden, mistreated one is the hero, Anas (Farhan Saeed). Sana Javed's Ansa, whose life is wrecked by a AI-doctored video, marries him, and it is her courage that gets him out of jail.
It was Farhan and Sana's first pairing, and the show tackled deepfakes head-on when a doctored video of the couple is spread by Anas's vengeful cousin. Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, it also reunited Farhan with his Mere Humsafar co-star Saba Hameed.
Umera Ahmed writes, the nation debates. Durefishan Saleem plays Zaryab, betrayed by her longtime fiancé Zamil (Nameer Khan, playing a man viewers love to hate); Sheheryar Munawar plays Abu Bakar, who quietly loved her all along. Whether Zaryab should need Abu Bakar to heal at all has become the season's favourite argument, and Durefishan has publicly weighed in.
The show is the first drama from Three's Entertainment, the production house Sheheryar co-founded with ARY's Salman Iqbal and Sonya Khan. ARY says it passed 1.7 billion views across social platforms in just 23 episodes, producer Jerjees Seja reported a 16.5 TRP, and the OST "Alvida Alvida" topped a Spotify Pakistan OST playlist. Directed by Saqib Khan, it took over Doctor Bahu's slot and shows no sign of letting go.