The Bollywood superstar returns to the celebrity chat show as its ninth and final season
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will open the ninth and final season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan, with the first teaser promising an unpredictable conversation.
The makers have released a preview featuring Salman sharing the iconic couch with filmmaker and host Karan Johar, setting the stage for the show’s farewell season.
“This is the finale season, so this can go anywhere,” Karan tells Salman in the teaser.
The actor responds: “Kahin bhi ja sakta hai” (It can go anywhere).
The exchange hints at the candid conversations and unexpected moments that have become synonymous with the show.
Salman is set to appear solo in the season premiere. He made his Koffee With Karan debut in Season 4 and returned for the show's 100th episode in Season 5 alongside his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.
His return comes as the long-running celebrity chat show prepares to sign off after more than two decades on screen.
Karan recently confirmed that the upcoming season would be the show's last. In an emotional video shared in late September, the filmmaker reflected on how Koffee With Karan began in 2004.
He recalled pitching the idea to his father, veteran producer Yash Johar, who initially questioned whether anyone would pay to watch Karan chat with his friends.
“He looked at me, he said… ‘Karan, you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that?’” Karan recalled.
Yash Johar died on June 26, 2004. Karan went on to shoot the show's first episode on August 16 that year, launching a programme that would become a fixture of Indian pop culture.
Looking back at the guests and conversations that defined the series, Karan acknowledged both its memorable moments and the controversies it generated.
“A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married,” he said.
He also reflected on the controversies surrounding the show, adding: “I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I’m living with the word nepotism even today.”
Koffee With Karan Season 9 is scheduled to premiere on October 14 on JioHotstar, according to the information provided by the show's announcement.
Salman is set to lead the opening episode, while the remaining guest list has not been officially confirmed.
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, along with younger actors and stars from South Indian cinema, have been mentioned in reports about the possible lineup. However, these names remain unconfirmed by the makers.