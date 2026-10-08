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Virat-Anushka fans may not like Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 9 reveal

Among the most requested guests are power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Karan Johar and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma feature in a collage amid buzz over the next season of ‘Koffee With Karan’.
Karan Johar and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma feature in a collage amid buzz over the next season of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Dubai: Despite a strong social media campaign for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to appear together, Karan Johar appears to have ruled out cricketers from the upcoming ninth season of Koffee With Karan.

Karan recently confirmed that the popular celebrity chat show will return for a ninth and final season, immediately triggering speculation about which stars could take the famous Koffee couch.

 Among the most requested guests are power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Fans have repeatedly called for the cricketer and Bollywood actor to make their joint debut on the show, heightening anticipation for the new season.

No cricketers this time?

The latest teaser for Koffee With Karan Season 9 appears to have answered at least one question.

In the clip, Karan is seen speaking on the phone with several unnamed people while discussing plans for the upcoming season. The teaser ends with a clear indication that “no cricketers” will be appearing as guests this time.

The revelation is likely to disappoint fans who had been hoping to see Kohli and Sharma together on the show.

Kohli and Sharma have largely kept their relationship and family life away from the spotlight, making a joint appearance on Koffee With Karan a much-discussed possibility among fans.

With the ninth season also being billed as the show's last, expectations are high over which celebrities Karan will bring to the couch for the final run.

For now, however, one much-requested guest category appears to be off the table: cricketers.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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