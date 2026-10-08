Among the most requested guests are power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Dubai: Despite a strong social media campaign for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to appear together, Karan Johar appears to have ruled out cricketers from the upcoming ninth season of Koffee With Karan.
Karan recently confirmed that the popular celebrity chat show will return for a ninth and final season, immediately triggering speculation about which stars could take the famous Koffee couch.
Among the most requested guests are power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Fans have repeatedly called for the cricketer and Bollywood actor to make their joint debut on the show, heightening anticipation for the new season.
The latest teaser for Koffee With Karan Season 9 appears to have answered at least one question.
In the clip, Karan is seen speaking on the phone with several unnamed people while discussing plans for the upcoming season. The teaser ends with a clear indication that “no cricketers” will be appearing as guests this time.
The revelation is likely to disappoint fans who had been hoping to see Kohli and Sharma together on the show.
Kohli and Sharma have largely kept their relationship and family life away from the spotlight, making a joint appearance on Koffee With Karan a much-discussed possibility among fans.
With the ninth season also being billed as the show's last, expectations are high over which celebrities Karan will bring to the couch for the final run.
For now, however, one much-requested guest category appears to be off the table: cricketers.