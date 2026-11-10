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Sharjah raises marriage grant salary ceiling from Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

New directive raises the income ceiling by Dh20,000 following a caller's request

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The directive was issued in response to a caller’s request on the “Al Khat Al Mubasher” Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
The directive was issued in response to a caller’s request on the “Al Khat Al Mubasher” Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.
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Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed an increase in the salary eligibility ceiling for marriage grants provided by the Ruler's Court, extending eligibility to individuals earning Dh50,000 or less, up from the previous limit of Dh30,000.

The directive was issued in response to a caller’s request on the “Al Khat Al Mubasher” Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

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It aims to help young people establish their married lives and ease the financial burdens associated with marriage.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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