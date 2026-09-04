More than 17,700 government employees will benefit, alongside pensioners and families
Sharjah: All Sharjah government employees will receive salary increases, including those already on higher salaries, after the emirate approved a broad package designed to raise the minimum decent living level to Dh20,000 a month.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said salary allocations would rise across the government workforce, while a separate study is being prepared to determine increases for higher-paid categories.
The measures will take effect from September and carry an annual cost of more than Dh1.187 billion.
The package covers 17,776 Sharjah government employees, at an annual cost of more than Dh720 million.
It also raises the minimum decent living level for families receiving social assistance. A total of 6,652 families will benefit, at an annual cost of about Dh195.1 million.
The same threshold will apply to 2,251 Sharjah government pensioners, with the measure costing about Dh113.1 million a year.
A further 5,300 Emirati pensioners who did not retire from the Sharjah government will receive complementary grants to bring them up to the minimum level, at an annual cost of Dh159 million.
Speaking during a phone-in on the Direct Line programme, Sheikh Sultan said the government had moved as quickly as possible to approve the increases, initially giving priority to those most in need.
“No employee will be left without a salary increase, including those on high salaries,” he said, adding that a study covering the higher salary categories was now being prepared and would be reviewed next week.
Sheikh Sultan also urged citizens to manage their finances carefully after the changes and avoid unnecessary borrowing, saying saving and prudent spending could improve household finances.
Separately, he directed a 50 per cent reduction in fees for services related to marine vessel berths, with the remaining fees to be collected for fishermen’s associations.
The move is intended to help maintain and regulate the berths, ensure they remain available to fishermen and other eligible users, and allow fishermen’s associations to manage the facilities and related services.
Sheikh Sultan concluded by stressing the importance of raising children with wisdom, kindness and respect for their dignity.