Sheikh Sultan approves Dh20,000 transfer to each social security beneficiary
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the payment of Dh20,000 to every beneficiary registered with the emirate's Social Services Department, at a total cost of Dh250 million, in a move aimed at supporting families and ensuring a dignified standard of living.
Maryam Al Shamsi, Head of the Sharjah Social Services Department, announced the directive during an intervention on the Direct Line radio programme, saying the payments would be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts within hours.
In a separate directive, Sheikh Sultan approved supplementary financial grants for 784 Emirati citizens who retired from employment outside the Sharjah Government, bringing their total monthly income to Dh20,000.
The newly approved beneficiaries will join more than 5,000 retirees who have already been granted similar supplementary payments under previous directives.
The decisions reflect Sharjah's continued commitment to strengthening social protection, improving household incomes and providing financial security for Emirati citizens, particularly retirees and families receiving social assistance.
The latest directives build on a major package of social welfare measures approved by Sheikh Sultan in September, when he raised the minimum monthly income threshold for a dignified standard of living to Dh20,000 for eligible Sharjah Government employees, retirees and families receiving social assistance.
The September package carries an annual cost exceeding Dh1.187 billion, benefiting thousands of Emirati citizens across several categories.
Under those measures, 6,652 families receiving social assistance were covered by income support worth approximately Dh195.1 million annually, while 2,251 Sharjah Government retirees benefited from additional support costing around Dh113 million a year.
The package also covered 17,776 government employees, at an annual cost exceeding Dh720 million, and 5,300 citizens who retired from outside the Sharjah Government, under a supplementary grants programme costing Dh159 million annually.
The latest decisions reinforce Sharjah's policy of ensuring that Emirati citizens, particularly pensioners and vulnerable families, have sufficient financial resources to meet their needs and maintain a dignified standard of living.